UFC’s postponed Saudi Arabia event lands on 22 June, per Turki Alalshikh

After plenty of speculation, it appears as though the UFC Saudi Arabia event has found a new date as Turki Alalshikh announced that the promotion will host their Fight Night card on June 22.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has quickly become a destination for major combat sporting events as they are scheduled to host a stacked lineup of massive cards in the coming months. Despite the UFC's intended target date of March 2, Alalshikh posted a photo of the press release, which mentioned that there is a very good reason for the postponement. The press release stated:

"The premier combat event was originally planned to take place on Saturday, March 2. A decision to reschedule was taken to ensure the best caliber of talent will be available to participate."

Alalshikh's tweet and press release regarding UFC Saudi Arabia [Image courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh - X]

In addition, Dana White echoed his Excellency's expectations for the event and noted that the card would be much different than a typical Fight Night event. The UFC CEO mentioned that the promotion is eager to host their first event in Saudi Arabia and is committed to delivering an entertaining night of fights:

"Every time the UFC puts on an event, we want to blow the doors off the place, we want people to be excited, so as our first fight ever in Saudi Arabia, and a couple of fights that we want to line up, they weren't ready to go, so we pushed the card back because we are going to deliver."

During an interview this past week, White stated that a title fight headlining the landmark event in Saudi Arabia is unlikely. Still, it will be interesting to see whether he changes his stance as well as other bouts he has in mind. Alalshikh has done an excellent job with the recent boxing events, so the UFC CEO's intent to deliver an exciting card is very promising.