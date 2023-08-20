BREAKING: Mackenzie Dern to fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 295, surprise announcement confirms during live broadcast

A strawweight banger between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade has now been added to the UFC 295 card on November 11. One of the biggest events of the year, the Madison Square Garden card will be headlined by a heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Expand Tweet

Currently placed at number eight on the 115 lbs. ladder, Dern is coming off a POTN decision win over Angela Hill that saw her bounce back from a majority decision loss against Yan Xiaonan. While the 30-year-old has gone 2-2 in her last four, she was on a four-fight winning streak prior to that, including three first-round finishes. Mackenzie Dern will look to gradually climb her way into title relevance by getting her hands raised against the former champ in the mecca of combat sports in November.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade is on the worst skid of her career having suffered three consecutive stoppage losses albeit all of them came against elite prospects. A win against Mackenzie Dern is almost imperative for 'Bate Estaca' at this point to prove that this isn't the end of the road.

Middleweight veterans Roman Dolidze and Derek Brunson are also scheduled to clash at UFC 295. On the other hand, Colby Covington has accused Jon Jones of pulling him and Leon Edwards off the card.

Catch all of our UFC 292 updates, results and coverage here