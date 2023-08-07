Breaking: Massive heavyweight rematch featuring finisher Rodrigo Nascimento set for UFC Sao Paulo

UFC fighter Rodrigo Nascimento will make his next octagon appearance in his home country of Brazil. 'Yogi Bear' will feature on the UFC Sao Paulo card which is expected to take place on November 4.

Nascimento will lock horns against Don'Tale Mayes in a heavyweight showdown.

The fight will be a rematch as the two athletes previously shared the octagon back in May 2020. The encounter also marked the Brazilian's debut in the UFC. Nascimento got the better of his opponent that night and finished him with a rear-naked choke in the second round of the fight.

Both fighters were quite early in their MMA careers when their first bout took place. As a result, there is a good chance that their rematch might play out in a different way.

Rodrigo Nascimento will come into the fight with two back-to-back wins against Ilir Latifi and Tanner Boser. Prior to that, the Brazilian had originally also scored a second-round TKO victory against Alan Baudot but the result was later overturned when Nascimento tested positive for banned substances. Mayes, on the other hand, knocked out former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski in his last UFC outing.

So, come fight night, both athletes will look to capitalize on their momentum and take one more step towards breaking into the top 15 heavyweight rankings.

Apart from Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'Tale Mayes, what other matchups are in the works for UFC Sao Paulo?

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes is not the only heavyweight clash that the UFC is working on for their upcoming Sao Paulo event.

UFC veteran Curtis Blaydes is expected to go toe-to-toe against rising contender Jailton Almeida in the main event that night.

'Malhadinho' is currently undefeated in the UFC with five wins under his belt and is riding a 14-fight win streak overall. Almeida has a 100 percent finish rate with seven knockouts and 12 submissions in his professional MMA career.

Blaydes, on the other hand, is coming off a first-round knockout loss against Sergei Pavlovich. Before that, he had won three fights in a row over opponents like Tom Aspinall, Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

With an impressive victory over Blaydes, the Brazilian could shoot up the rankings and get close to a title shot.

Colin Crandall MMA @ColinCrandall33

Caio Borralho 30 years old 14-1, 8 finishes 11 fight win streak

Nursulton Ruziboev 29 years old 35-8, 33 finishes 9 fight win streak. #UFC pic.twitter.com/WSAIqHsAA0 This fight is still 3 months away, but damn its gonna be sick! Who do you think wins it and how?Caio Borralho 30 years old 14-1, 8 finishes 11 fight win streakNursulton Ruziboev 29 years old 35-8, 33 finishes 9 fight win streak. #MMATwitter

Apart from that, a middleweight banger in the form of Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev will also take place on the UFC Sao Paulo card.