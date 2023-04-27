Breaking: Michael Parkin will take on Jamal Pogues at UFC London in July

A heavyweight matchup between Michael Parkin and Jamal Pogues has been added to UFC London.

The heavyweight division is always in need of new top-tier talent. On July 22, two prospects will look to prove that they have what it takes to be a future title contender. The fight was announced on Twitter by Pogues’ representation, IridiumSportsAgency:

“🚨 #TeamIridium Fight News 🚨Our man @MMAs_Finest looks to climb to 2-0 in the @ufc vs. Michael Parkin on July 22 ✍🏼 #TheDarkside

Parkin is one of the most intriguing prospects in the UFC heavyweight division. The English fighter made his professional MMA debut in July 2019. Since then, the 27-year-old has won six consecutive fights, all inside the distance. He earned his UFC contract in August 2022, defeating Eduardo Neves by first-round submission on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS).

Pogues started his professional MMA career with an 8-3 record before making his appearance on DWCS. ‘The Stormtrooper’ defeated Paulo Renato Jr. by unanimous decision to earn his UFC contract two weeks before Parkin earned his. On February 18, he made his UFC debut against Josh Parisian and won by unanimous decision.

Watch Michael Parkin earn his UFC contract on DWCS below:

Who is joining Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues at UFC London on July 22?

The UFC London event on July 22 was announced last week by Dana White. As a result, only one other bout has been confirmed for the O2 Arena. In the women’s flyweight division, Molly McCann looks to get back on track against Julija Stoliarenko.

McCann last fought in November 2022 against Erin Blanchfield, losing by a first-round submission to end her three-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Stoliarenko holds a promotional record of 1-5, with her last Octagon appearance being a first-round TKO loss against Chelsea Chandler in October 2022.

The July 22 event is still in search of a possible main event. There were hopes that Leon Edwards would defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington, but ‘Rocky’ isn’t interested in a quick turnaround. Only time will tell what other matchups will join Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues and McCann vs. Stoliarenko.

