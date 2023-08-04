BREAKING: Terrance McKinney steps in on short notice to save main card fight at injury-ridden UFC Vegas 78

Terrance McKinney has stepped up on less than ten days' notice to make an appearance on the UFC Vegas 78 card. As per as manager, McKinney will be taking on Mike Breeden on August 12.

'Twrecks' will be replacing Lando Vannata who pulled out at the last minute, citing an undisclosed injury. McKinney will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back stoppage losses against Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov when he meets Breeden at UFC Vegas 78.

A talented KO artist, Terrance McKinney found himself struggling against high-level competition going 2-1 in his first three UFC outings. While 'Twrecks' is now 3-4 inside the octagon, the 28-year-old has never been in a boring fight and all of them have ended in stoppages.

Meanwhile, Mike Breeden will be looking to pick up his first UFC win against McKinney on August 12. Despite losing to 23-year-old Anthony Romero at DWCS in 2020, 'Money' received a short-notice debut opportunity in 2021 where he was starched by top prospect Alexander Hernandez. Breeden then went on to drop a decision against Israeli up-and-comer Natan Levy which makes it almost imperative for him to beat McKinney.