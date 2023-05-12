BREAKING: UFC Charlotte Fight Night card loses lightweight matchup due to fighter pulling out twice in two weeks

UFC Charlotte has suffered the same fate as many other cards of 2023 after a lightweight bout has been removed off the card just days away from fight night.

Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez were set to go ahead once again this weekend after their bout last month was cancelled due to Rodriguez missing weight. Unfortnuately for Levy, history has once again repeated itself as their fight has once again been pulled due to weight issues from Rodriguez.

Amy Kaplan tweeted:

"According to Natan Levy his fight with Pete Rodriguez is off due to Pete not being able to weigh in. Waiting on UFC to confirm. #UFCCharlotte"

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 According to Natan Levy his fight with Pete Rodriguez is off due to Pete not being able to weigh in. Waiting on UFC to confirm #UFCCharlotte According to Natan Levy his fight with Pete Rodriguez is off due to Pete not being able to weigh in. Waiting on UFC to confirm #UFCCharlotte

Eric Nicksick, coach and manager of Xtreme Couture also addressed the situation on Twitter. According to Nicksick, who coaches Natan Levy, they even offered 'Dead Game' a catchweight bout but he still failed to make that required weight too.

"Unfortunately, @Natan_Levy ’s fight has been pulled. His opponent Pete Rodriguez failed to not only make the contracted weight, but also the catch weight we agreed on. Doctors pulled him. Had a feeling this would be the case, seeing we had to move it 2 weeks ago. Fight game."

Eric Nicksick @Eric_XCMMA Unfortunately, @Natan_Levy ’s fight has been pulled. His opponent Pete Rodriguez failed to not only make the contracted weight, but also the catch weight we agreed on. Doctors pulled him. Had a feeling this would be the case, seeing we had to move it 2 weeks ago. Fight game. 🤷🏼‍♂️ Unfortunately, @Natan_Levy’s fight has been pulled. His opponent Pete Rodriguez failed to not only make the contracted weight, but also the catch weight we agreed on. Doctors pulled him. Had a feeling this would be the case, seeing we had to move it 2 weeks ago. Fight game. 🤷🏼‍♂️

'Lethal' had been looking to extend his winning streak to three at UFC Charlotte, but has been forced out of a fight once again. Fans of the Israeli fighter will be hoping to see him return to winning action in the octagon soon.

Ian Garry predicts stoppage win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte

This weekend, welterweight prospect Ian Garry returns to the octagon to face his toughest fight yet when takes on the experienced Daniel Rodriguez.

The 25-year-old remains undefeated as a professional (11-0) and has so far delivered in the UFC, winning all four of his bouts. This time out, however, Garry is seeking to crack his way into the welterweight's top 15 rankings for the first time.

Speaking at UFC Charlotte's media day earlier this week, 'The Future' was confident he would rise to the occasion. The Irishman promised not only a victory, but also a stoppage over a fighter who has yet to be finished in his MMA career.

Ian Garry said:

"This is the fall of Daniel Rodriguez... I’m going to piece him up in every which way, and I’m going to make him hate that he was in there... I think I’m going to get him out of there by the end of the second round.

"I’m just going to have too much to offer, and I’m going to be too quick for him, and he’s going to get lost and fumble in the speed. He’s going to start making errors, overreach, and make wrong steps because he’s going to get desperate."

Catch the UFC Charlotte media day interview here:

Poll : 0 votes