Ian Garry recently played a hilarious prank on his next opponent Daniel Rodriguez ahead of their welterweight clash at UFC on ABC 4 tomorrow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ian Garry v. Daniel Rodriguez

May 13 | UFC FN | 170 lbs



Ian Garry shared a video of the prank on his Twitter account.

Ian Garry shared a video of the prank on his Twitter account. The Irishman attempted to take 'D-Rod's focus away from making weight the night before the official weigh-ins by leaving a pizza and some marijuana outside his opponent's room.

The video begins with Garry explaining his prank outside Daniel Rodriguez's hotel room. He sets the boxes down by 'D-Rod's door and knocks before running away. A hidden camera then captures Rodriguez's teammate Sasha Palatnikov finding the boxes.

The video ends with the confused teammate searching for the real owners of the boxes before taking them into the room. Notably, Rodriguez is known for his love of marijuana.

Watch the prank below:

Ian Garry is among the UFC's fastest-rising welterweights and will face the toughest test of his career so far against Daniel Rodriguez tomorrow night.

Undefeated in his professional MMA career, 'The Future' last beat Kenan Song via third-round TKO at UFC 285. Meanwhile, 'D-Rod' is coming off a third-round submission loss to Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 64, which stopped his four-fight win streak.

UFC on ABC 4: Ian Garry predicts a stoppage win against Daniel Rodriguez

Ian Garry is one of the UFC's most exciting up-and-coming contenders. His highly-anticipated welterweight contest against Daniel Rodriguez will go down on the main card of UFC on ABC 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, tomorrow night.

Garry has impressively racked up a 4-0 record in the promotion but is currently unranked. If he comes out on top against No.15-ranked Daniel Rodriguez, the Irish prospect will have a number next to his name by next week.

Speaking at the UFC on ABC 4 media day, Garry outlined how he sees the fight playing out:

"This is the fall of Daniel Rodriguez... I’m going to piece him up in every which way, and I’m going to make him hate that he was in there... I think I’m going to get him out of there by the end of the second round."

He added:

"I’m just going to have too much to offer, and I’m going to be too quick for him, and he’s going to get lost and fumble in the speed. He’s going to start making errors, overreach, and make wrong steps because he’s going to get desperate."

Watch Ian Garry preview his upcoming fight below:

