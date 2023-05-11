BREAKING: UFC Welterweight banger between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque postponed

According to recent reports, the eagerly anticipated UFC welterweight showdown between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque has been postponed until August 12.

Originally slated to headline a Fight Night card on July 15 in Las Vegas, the reasons for the delay are still unknown. However, the good news is that it's expected that the fight will remain a five-round main event contest in August.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque postponed to Aug. 12 UFC eventFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/5/11/2372… Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque postponed to Aug. 12 UFC eventFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/5/11/2372… https://t.co/3C7V7CEqjZ

This fight marks dos Anjos' second foray into the welterweight division after his win against Bryan Barberena last December. Meanwhile, Luque is looking to bounce back after suffering two losses in a row against Geoff Neal and Belal Muhammad.

In the wake of the dos Anjos vs. Luque postponement, the promotion has acted quickly to secure another exciting main event for the July 15 card at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The newly scheduled main event will feature a women's bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. The event is set to take place just one week after UFC 290, which will be headlining International Fight Week 2023.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | Miesha Tate is OUT. Holly Holm will step in to take on Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC’s event on July 15th. 5 rounds. Main event.

[per

#UFC #MMA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | Miesha Tate is OUT. Holly Holm will step in to take on Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC’s event on July 15th. 5 rounds. Main event.[per @arielhelwani 🚨| Miesha Tate is OUT. Holly Holm will step in to take on Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC’s event on July 15th. 5 rounds. Main event.[per @arielhelwani]#UFC #MMA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EjnVdGph9U

Holy Holm signs a six-fight contract with the UFC

Holly Holm is set to face Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Fight Night card on July 15. Despite being 41 years old, Holm recently inked a new six-fight extension deal with the UFC, indicating that she has no plans to hang up her gloves anytime soon.

After losing the bantamweight title to Meisha Tate in 2016, 'The Preacher's Daughter' has remained a constant force in the division, earning dominant victories over the likes of Yana Kunitskaya and Bethe Correira. As she continues to climb her way back to the top of the rankings, Holm will undoubtedly pose a significant threat to any opponent who stands in her way.

In a recent interview with the Albuquerque Journal, Holly Holm's promoter Lenny Fresquez revealed the factors that led to her re-signing with the promotion, plus her unwavering determination to become a bantamweight champion once again. Fresquez emphasized Holm's enduring popularity among MMA fans and her relentless pursuit of reclaiming the title she lost to Meisha Tate back in 2016.

According to him, Holm is fully committed to the sport and has no plans of slowing down:

"Her mission is to get that gold. She’s one or two fights away from it... They love Holly. They know she’s one of the faces of the UFC, and they wanted her to stay.”

Poll : 0 votes