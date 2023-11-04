BREAKING: Vacant UFC women's bantamweight title fight reportedly set for UFC 297

The UFC women's bantamweight title left vacant in the wake of Amanda Nunes' retirement is reportedly finally up for grabs. The 135-pound title fight looks set for UFC 297 in January 2024.

Surprisingly, former champion Julianna Pena, who holds the top position in the rankings, won't be contesting for the title. Rather, No.2-ranked Raquel Pennington and No.3 seed Mayra Bueno Silva will be locking horns in January, as per AG Fight.

The pay-per-view is scheduled for January 20. Although an official venue is yet to be announced, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will reportedly host the event.

Pennington is 15-8 in her mixed martial arts career. She is currently on a five-fight win streak and inched out Ketlen Viera via a split decision in her most recent bout. The 35-year-old holds wins over the likes of former bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana, former champion Meisha Tate, and promotional veteran Marion Reneau.

Silva holds a pro-MMA record of 10-2-1 with one no-contest. 'Sheetara' is on a four-fight undefeated streak. The Brazilian came under heavy scrutiny as she failed the drug test following her fight against Holly Holms earlier this year. As a result, her submission win over 'The Preacher's Daughter' was turned into a no-contest.

Following the incident, she was handed a four-and-a-half-month suspension and a fine of $11,250, which was 15% of her fight purse.

When Mayra Bueno Silva explained why UFC should give her the title shot

While Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington are seemingly set to lock horns for the bantamweight title early next year, there were rumblings about the promotion trying to set up the title fight between Pennington and former champ Julianna Pena.

Silva was clearly against the idea. During an interview with The Schmo, the Brazilian explained why it was best for the promotion if she fought for the title:

"I believe Raquel [versus] Julianna, nobody wants to see that fight. I believe I'm [a] new face. I have everything the UFC needs in this moment. If UFC doesn't put me for the fight for the belt, it'll be a big mistake... [I'm] ready now."

Catch Mayra Bueno Silva's comments below (2:17):