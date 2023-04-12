Breaking: Veteran women's strawweight contender released following defeat at UFC 287

Women's strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo has been released from the promotion following a split decision loss to Loopy Godinez at UFC 287 last weekend. The news was initially reported by the algorithm-based Twitter bot UFC Roster Watch and was later confirmed by multiple media outlets.

The 35-year-old Californian made her promotional debut in March 2017 when she accepted a fight against Amanda Cooper at UFC 209 on short notice. Calvillo beat Cooper via first-round submission and picked up two more wins before suffering a decision loss to Carla Esparza in December 2017.

She then secured two more wins and a majority draw against Marina Rodriguez before opting to move up to flyweight. Calvillo beat Jessica Eye on her flyweight return, which was the last time she tasted victory in the octagon. She then went on a five-fight losing skid with losses against Jessica Andrade, Andrea Lee, and Katlyn Chookagian.

However, Cynthia Calvillo's latest loss against Loopy Godinez spelled the end of her time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While she fought a hard battle against Godinez, she still came out on the wrong end of a split decision that led to her release from the promotion.

Which other UFC fighters were recently released from the promotion?

Apart from Cynthia Calvillo, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has released three other fighters over the past few weeks. According to UFC Roster Watch, Guido Cannetti, Steven Peterson, and Kyler Phillips were all released from the promotion within the past ten days. It's unclear whether these fighters were outright released or if they ran down their contracts.

Bantamweight contender Guido Cannetti was released after recently competing in March against Mauricio Bautista. 'El Ninja' lost the contest via submission in the very first round. Before that, Cannetti was on a two-fight win streak with wins over Randy Costa and Kris Moutinho. However, the 43-year-old was recently let go despite going 2-1 in his last three fights.

The promotion also released featherweight contender Steven Peterson after he announced his retirement at UFC San Antonio last month. The 32-year-old fighter fought eight times in the promotion, with three wins and five losses.

Kyler Phillips is the third fighter to be let go by the organization in recent weeks. He was removed from the roster after the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended him for testing positive for the banned substance ostarine. Phillips last fought in February, beating Marcelo Rojo via third-round submission.

