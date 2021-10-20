"Look at how fast he blew up" - Dana White compares Lupita Godinez to Khamzat Chimaev for making record turnaround and fighting in 7 days

Lupita Godinez found herself on the receiving end of some praise from Dana White. The UFC president couldn't help but marvel at Godinez's ability to compete in two fights over a week. He went on to draw parallels between her and Khamzat Chimaev.

While in conversation at the press meet for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC boss opened up about Lupita Godinez. He likened her inclination to fighting in the octagon with such frequency to that of Khamzat Chimaev. He further admitted that it was this attitude that earned him a lot of success.

"You know me. I love people that turn around and keep fighting and stay active and stay on the top of people's minds. The best one that I can even compare to is Khamzat Chimaev. Look at how fast he blew up and what a huge star he is on social media and all that stuff. It's never a bad idea to stay active and if you get the opportunity to fight again and you're healthy, you should take every advantage you can get from fighting as much as possible," said Dana White.

Check out Dana White's post-event presser below:

Lupita Godinez etches her name in UFC folklore

Lupita Godinez set a record for the fastest turnaround in the UFC. She fought Silvana Gomez Juarez on October 9, where she picked up a decisive submission win in the final minute of the first round.

In a surprising move, Lupita Godinez subsequently found her way back to the octagon for seconds as she took up a short-notice fight against Luana Carolina at UFC Vegas 40.

However, she fell short in the flyweight bout against her Brazilian contemporary, succumbing to a decision loss at the end of three rounds. She jumped to fill the void left by Sijara Eubanks, who tumbled out of the card due to COVID-19 protocols.

Although she recorded an unfavorable result against Carolina, she had no regrets about picking a fight on such short notice. She echoed the same sentiment in a post on social media.

