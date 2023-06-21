BREAKING: Volkan Oezdemir to fight undefeated 13-0 Russian at UFC Paris 

The upcoming UFC Paris event has had an exciting matchup added to its fight card.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir will lock horns against Russian fighter Azamat Murzakanov on September 2 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The fight card will occur almost one year after the previous UFC Paris event. The last time UFC held a fight night in the country was September 3, 2022. The event was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

The event included several exciting matchups, including Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley, Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Jourdain, and Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi.

Murzakunov is currently undefeated with an impeccable record of 13-0. 'The Professional' has scored finishes in 10 out of his 13 victories, with nine knockouts and one submission.

The 34-year-old made an appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2021 and defeated Matheus Scheffel via knockout in the first round.

The victory earned Murzakunov a UFC contract and 'The Professional' proceeded to his first three fights in the promotion against Tafon Nchukwi, Devin Clark and Dustin Jacoby.

Oezdemir, on the other hand, is going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'No Time' came up short in his last fight against Nikita Krylov, losing via unanimous decision at UFC 280. Apart from that, the 33-year-old has managed to secure only three victories in his last nine outings.

So, while Murzakunov will look to extend his undefeated streak, Oezdemir will aim to turn things around and return to winning ways come fight night.

Who will headline the UFC Paris card on September 2?

For the second time in a row, France's own Ciryl Gane will headline the UFC Paris event, set to be held on September 2. 'Bon Gamin' will go toe-to-toe against Serghei Spivac in a heavyweight showdown in a five-round fight.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac will headline UFC Fight Night on September 2 in Paris, UFC announced on Thursday. Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac will headline UFC Fight Night on September 2 in Paris, UFC announced on Thursday. https://t.co/RKx4MjXvUs

Spivac is currently riding a three-fight win streak that includes victories over Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis. Gane, on the other hand, is coming off a submission loss against Jon Jones at UFC 285.

Gane has lost two out of his last three fights. Before that, he was undefeated with a 10-0 record.

