BREAKING: Women debutants clash at UFC Sao Paulo in November

It appears as though UFC Sao Paulo will see a clash between two female fighters making their promotional debut.

According to MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, a women's strawweight clash between Eduarda Moura and So Yul Kim has been added to the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Ginasio do Ibirapuera on November 4. He noted that Moura herself had announced that she would be competing at the event, writing:

"Eduarda Moura will fight So Yul Kim at #UFCSP on November 4th. (first rep. @eduardamouraufc) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023 #UFCSaoPaulo

Marcel Dorff tweet regarding women's strawweight fight

Eduarda Moura comes into the fight with an unbeaten 8-0 MMA record, with six wins coming via submission, three by KO/TKO and only one via decision. She earned a UFC contract following an impressive first-round submission win over Janaina Silva last month on the Contender Series. 'Ronda' will have the home advantage at UFC Sao Paulo as the fans in attendance will definitely be cheering for their countrywoman.

So Yul Kim, on the other hand, comes into the fight with an 8-1 MMA record and is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak. She most recently competed in One Championship, where she won both her fights in the promotion via submission.