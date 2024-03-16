"Breathtaking" - Fans react to former UFC fighter Kay Hansen's clip in a white swimsuit

Kay Hansen recently delighted her Instagram followers with a mesmerizing video, while adorned in an elegant white swimsuit. She accompanied the post with a caption that read:

"Blown away, literally."

The former UFC strawweight fighter adeptly utilizes her extensive following of over 166K fans across social media platforms like X and Instagram to promote her exclusive content on the subscription-based adult platform OnlyF*ns.

Fans reacted to Hansen's beach video with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Stunning, keep smashing life you're doing amazing."

Another wrote:

"So gorgeous and breathtaking, Hun!!!"

"Breathtaking"

"Hottie who can kick a**"

"One of the nicest smiles on such a vicious human, haha. I fkn love it, Kay I mean, I fkn love you, haha."

Credits: @kayhansemma on Instagram

Hansen entered the UFC realm at an age of 21 in June 2020, etching her name as one of the organization's youngest female competitors. She defeated Jinh Yu Frey with a third-round submission in her promotional debut.

However, Hansen's subsequent UFC journey encountered turbulence, culminating in a disappointing 0-3 record before her departure in April 2022. Since then, she hasn't stepped back into the cage. Following her UFC exit, the 24-year-old transitioned to Invicta FC but has yet to make her comeback appearance for the promotion.

When Kay Hansen opened up on sexual assault by her father

Kay Hansen once shared her journey of overcoming adversity, from her early days as a youth athlete to her rise as a teenage professional fighter.

Featured in Invicta's Diary series in April 2023, she openly detailed her troubled upbringing, revealing allegations of r*pe and sexual assault by her father during her teenage years.

The documentary vividly illustrates the challenging path that led Hansen to distance herself from her father, who served as her trusted coach for years.

After the documentary's release last year, Hansen turned to Instagram to contemplate her turbulent past and aimed to encourage others who may have faced similar situations. She said:

"I never spoke up about the abuse I endured due to the fear of repercussions that may follow. I tell my story not to ‘help people get to know me’ but to use the platform my sport has given me to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation."

