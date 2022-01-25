Brendan Schaub on exchange between Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov - "He's just doing it to f**k around"

Brendan Schaub has reacted to Jake Paul's suggestion that he would only compete in the Eagle FC promotion if he was able to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov first. Schaub was initially shocked by the statement, but soon after took it as a joke.

During a recent installment of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' was shown the Twitter interaction between Nurmagomedov and the Cleveland native. After viewing the tweets, Schaub and his co-host discussed the seriousness of Jake Paul's statement:

"In MMA?... He better pray to the YouTube gods that he doesn't fight Khabib in MMA. He's just doing it to f**k round."

Watch Brendan Schaub's full reaction below [Begins at 44:00]:

Jake Paul has done very well in his recent boxing matches. He faced and defeated former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Although it's highly unlikely that Paul and Khabib will ever share the cage together, 'The Problem Child' would be taking on a big task if he were to fight the former lightweight champion in an MMA fight.

"It wasn't really a big deal to me" - Gray Maynard details what it was like to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown that his wrestling skills are superb and Gray Maynard experienced that first hand during practice. However, the former UFC featherweight was not taken aback by 'The Eagle's wrestling during their sparring sessions.

During a discussion posted to the Lytes Out Clips YouTube channel, Maynard explained that he would roll with the Dagestani while he was in camp. Although 'The Bully' did not spar with him regularly, he did go with him a few times and was unimpressed with Khabib:

"Yeah, we didn't train a lot together but we trained a couple times. It was good goes, it wasn't anything that I felt as if, you know, I couldn't handle it... Like it wasn't really a big deal to me... It was like, 'He's pretty good.'"

Watch Gray Maynard speak about training with 'The Eagle' below:

Gray Maynard has not fought in the UFC since he was released after his loss to Nick Lentz at UFC 229. He now resides in Las Vegas, where he first started training at Xtreme Couture.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov is preparing for his promotion's first event on American soil in Miami. Eagle FC 44 is set for this weekend, with heavyweights Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov headlining the card.

