Brendan Schaub believes Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford shows why UFC must avoid boxing’s flawed blueprint

Brendan Schaub is worried that the UFC is emulating a concerning blueprint that boxing events, including the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, are following.'Big Brown' believes what made the UFC different was that it historically offered multiple high-caliber fights on the same card, which was a feature lacking on boxing pay-per-views.Addressing the upcoming boxing super fight on the JAXXON PODCAST, the former UFC heavyweight contender highlighted how people are unaware of most fights other than the headlining attraction when it comes to even major boxing events:&quot;Name another fighter on the Canelo [vs.] Terence Crawford card. Go. Nobody in here f**king knows it. That's boxing, boxing gives you one fight, you pay $80 for it. What made the UFC different is if you bought UFC 200, 100 or UFC what ever, 163, you knew. 'I can start from the prelims, I know all of them and they were soo much f**king fun that's what made us different&quot;Schaub is convinced Dana White and Co. have recently started adopting the boxing blueprint, with the undercard fights lacking the flair they used to in the past:&quot;Then Dana went cool, 'We've got to offer all these fights,' and now they are slowly going back. You have Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway, the rest of them are Fight Night fighters, when back in the day that thing was stacked dude... So people are like, 'Oh, it's such a gift, [a stacked card like] UFC 300.' I'm like b***h from [UFC] 270 under, it was always like this. Now you guys think this is a treat, I grew up on this s**t being fantastic.&quot;Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below:Joe Rogan addresses weight concerns regarding Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence CrawfordWhile Brendan Schaub has expressed concern about an unappealing trend he believes Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is fueling in the already flawed boxing system, his friend and one of the most popular figures in combat sports, Joe Rogan, wonders how the size discrepancy will affect the upcoming super fight.Up until now, Crawford has fought no higher than super-welterweight (154 pounds). However, as he laces up his gloves against the Mexican, he will do so at super-middleweight (168-pounder).Although Rogan realizes Crawford is set to make a big jump in weight, the UFC commentator seems convinced 'Bud' has had enough time to gain the weight properly. During the 169th MMA Show of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said :&quot;It's a big jump to go from 154, which was a step from 147. From 54 now to 68, that's so much weight, but I think Terence is the best switch hitter since [Marvin] Hagler... He also built up slowly. He took his time. It's been a long-time training for this fight. He came on this podcast more than a year ago, and he was talking about that's the fight he wants.&quot;