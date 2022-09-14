"Eventually he's going to get you" - Brendan Schaub explains why Nate Diaz's fighting style is 'really beneficial as you get older'

Nate Diaz has likely fought his last fight in the UFC. His contract expired after he fought Tony Ferguson this past weekend.

After his submission win at UFC 279, which drew heavy praise from his fellow fighters, many have speculated as to what Diaz's next move will be.

MMA analyst Brendan Schaub believes that Diaz's style has benefited him as he has aged.

Diaz has had a movielike 15-year career with the UFC that has made him one of the most popular mixed martial artists to ever compete.

Remaining competitive after such a long-career is not an easy task, and Schaub took to his podcast, The Schaub Show, to explain how Diaz has been able to do so, stating (starting at the 30:50 mark):

"The difference between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz is Nate Diaz has adjusted the way he fights. He's obviously not going to be a completely different fighter, but when you get older, you can't use the same pace, you can't use the same tactics you used when you're a young man at 26."

Schaub continued:

"Nate's style and the way he fights is really beneficial as you get older. Nate's never been the most explosive. Nate's never been a guy that just stalks you and comes after you. Nate's a volume puncher - back in the day - he's a volume puncher that wears you out, has a granite chin, and eventually he's going to get you."

Watch Brendan Schaub's full comments on Nate Diaz below:

What's next for Nate Diaz?

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has speculated on Nate Diaz's future, claiming that it is possible he will re-sign with the UFC. While that doesn't seem likely at the moment, it could happen after a potential boxing match against Jake Paul.

Bisping believes that the UFC can offer Diaz the most money due to pay-per-view percentage points.

Bisping has also stated that any trilogy matchup with Conor McGregor will likely take place in the UFC, as the latter is still under contract. Diaz and McGregor have both been consistent in saying that they will have a trilogy bout. McGregor reached out to his former rival to congratulate him on his UFC run, while noting that a trilogy will happen.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play.

Our trilogy will happen. Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.

Diaz also shared, in his post-fight press conference, that he would like to complete his trilogy with McGregor. While the earning potential would be much higher without the UFC's involvement, it remains to be seen if that is a possibility.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Nate Diaz knows he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor.



Full youtu.be/fZy1ntNQDOI "I would like to finish that trilogy."Nate Diaz knows he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor.Full #UFC279 post-fight scrum "I would like to finish that trilogy."Nate Diaz knows he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor.Full #UFC279 post-fight scrum ▶️ youtu.be/fZy1ntNQDOI https://t.co/6vd3I6eemM

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal