Brendan Schaub claims Ronda Rousey won't fight again despite being offered "more money than you can imagine" by UFC

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was one of the early proponents who elevated the global popularity of MMA.

'Rowdy' has since stepped aside from the sport and delved into the world of pro wrestling, with her last MMA-bout coming in a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016.

Meanwhile, with her possible exit from the WWE on the horizon, coupled with Nunes' retirement from MMA earlier this year, there have been rumblings about a possible Ronda Rousey return to the UFC.

However, Dana White was quick to shoot down the rumors during a recent media scrum, saying:

"Ronda’s having kids. Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She has made s***loads of money. She has moved on with her life.”

However, as per Brendan Schaub, the premier promotion did go to hell and back in an effort to resign the superstar. During a recent episode of his podcast, the former fighter said:

"I have it on good authority they offered Ronda Rousey more money than you can imagine to come back, and she said no.”

Rousey holds a professional MMA record of 12-2 with wins against many prominent names, including Cat Zingano and Miesha Tate. She was the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion and has six title defenses to her name.

When Ronda Rousey said she doesn't watch UFC anymore

Ronda Rousey was once one of the most recognizable names in MMA, so it comes as a surprise that the 36-year-old now barely tunes into the sport that made her a household name.

During a 2022 interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Rowdy' revealed that she barely watches MMA anymore. Furthermore, she explained her rationale behind the decision, saying:

"I don't really watch fights anymore. I know too many people on every card. I care... When you care about every person, like it means something to you, and you know what it means to them, it's like, I can't disassociate myself the way I used to from fighting and watch somebody have a bad day."

