Ronda Rousey to pull off a Brock Lesnar move after WWE exit? Analyzing the potential

Ronda Rousey's current situation remains unclear, with the ongoing rumors about her potential departure from WWE and the possibility of joining another promotion. To provide some context, there have been reports that the Baddest Woman on the Planet participated in her final match at SummerSlam 2023, where she was defeated by Shayna Baszler.

More recently, emerging reports suggest that Rousey is considering leaving WWE to make a return to UFC for a final fight at UFC 300. For those unaware, UFC 300 figures to be one of the biggest mixed martial arts events in the history of the sport. The promotion put on a spectacle filled with star power at both UFC 100 and UFC 200 and UFC 300 will likely be no different.

Brock Lesnar faced Mark Hunt back in 2016

If this scenario comes to fruition, it appears that Rousey might be following in the footsteps of Brock Lesnar. Back in 2016, the Beast Incarnate returned to the UFC for a one-off fight against Mark Hunt. Notably, Lesnar competed in the UFC while still under contract with WWE.

However, Rousey's situation appears somewhat distinct from Lesnar's, as she is reportedly on the verge of exiting her WWE contract. While former UFC stars who transition to WWE often make octagon returns, the circumstances surrounding Rousey's potential return remain to be seen.

It will be intriguing to observe whether Ronda Rousey will create a similar instance to that of Brock Lesnar or chart her unique path soon.

Dana White on potential rumors of Ronda Rousey's UFC return

Following these rumors, UFC President Dana White directly addressed the situation by dismissing the speculations about Ronda Rousey's potential return to the UFC. White made these comments during a recent media scrum after an episode of 'Dana White's Contender Series.'

During his remarks, Dana White not only denied the possibility of Rousey returning to the octagon but also advised her to continue moving forward in her life. He mentioned that Rousey had fulfilled her dream of entering the world of WWE, where she had already made her mark. White stated that:

"Ronda’s having kids. Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She has made s***loads of money. She has moved on with her life.”

With UFC President Dana White publicly denying the rumors of Ronda Rousey's potential return to the UFC, the situation surrounding her future becomes unclear.