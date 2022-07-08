"He is dead wrong on this" - Brendan Schaub disagrees with Chael Sonnen's ideal fight for Jake Paul

Jake Paul recently found himself without a dance partner for his August 6 boxing match at Madison Square Garden. And while Chael Sonnen believes Paul should fight Robbie Lawler, Brendan Schaub disagrees strongly.

In a new episode of Hot Takes on his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"Chael goes on to say that he likes Jake Paul vs. Robbie Lawler makes a lot of sense. And I couldn't disagree any more with my friend Chael Sonnen. He's one of the most brilliant minds out there, but he is dead wrong on this. Robbie Lawler doesn't make any sense, Chael. Robbie Lawler is still tied up in a multi-fight deal with the UFC, and we know how that goes, they're not letting him out of that thing. Also when you think about it, Robbie Lawler lost to Tyron Woodley, who Jake Paul beat twice. So there's not a huge huge appetite for that fight."

There's also the small issue of Robbie Lawler being on medical suspension after getting TKO'd in the second round by Bryan Barberena at UFC 276. That kind of stoppage comes with a minimum commission suspension of 30 days with no contact. Given the New York's commission's reputation as sticklers for the rules, there's no way they'd license Lawler for August 6.

Schaub went on to say:

"Now listen, I'm a huge Robbie Lawler fan, I'd watch him fight anybody on any given day including Jake Paul. But would the casual viewer tune into that? Maybe. It's an exciting fight. It's never happening, though. The odds are more likely that Dana White releases Nate Diaz, because he's alluded to that and said the fight that makes most sense for Nate is to fight Jake Paul. Well let him go! Release him for God's sake, man. Do us all a favor."

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Paul's next fight below:

Jake Paul is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden after Tommy Fury pulls out

Paul was originally set to face Tyson Fury's little brother Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. The fight fell apart (again) after Tommy Fury learned he was banned from entering the United States, reportedly due to his family's connections to sanctioned Irish drug cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

Paul recently announced his choice for a replacement opponent: Hasim Rahman Jr., who is 12-1 with six KO wins on his record. He also happens to be the son of WBC and IBF heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Bigger

Stronger

More experienced

KO power



But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.



August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.



Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. BiggerStrongerMore experiencedKO powerBut it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. ✅ Bigger✅ Stronger✅ More experienced✅ KO powerBut it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team. August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. https://t.co/sYAvCr0Cxu

While Hasim Rahman Jr. may be light on internet clout and social media hype compared to many of Paul's past opponents, he is a legitimate boxer. Many of Paul's detractors continue to dismiss his foray into boxing as he has never beaten an actual boxer in his 6-0 boxing career. With this fight against Rahman Jr., 'The Problem Child' is looking to silence the haters.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn When Jake Paul clashed with his next opponent Hasim Rahman Jr after their sparring session 18 months ago…



[📽️ @JakePaul] When Jake Paul clashed with his next opponent Hasim Rahman Jr after their sparring session 18 months ago…[📽️ @JakePaul] https://t.co/YD48PIQAGg

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far