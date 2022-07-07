Would have the ability to go to Dana White and get that fight done - Chael Sonnen names veteran UFC welterweight as the perfect opponent for Jake Paul

Chael Sonnen believes veteran welterweight Robbie Lawler is the perfect opponent for Jake Paul.

Paul is due to face Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. It is the second time the bout has been scheduled after a chest infection and rib injury prevented Fury from boxing the former Disney Channel star last December. The rematch looked to be going ahead without a glitch before 'TNT' was refused entry into the US.

No decision on the bout has been made yet. However, it's suspected that Fury being denied entry into the States has to do with his brother Tyson's affiliation with Daniel Kinahan, who is wanted by the US government.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' admitted that Robbie Lawler would be the perfect replacement fight for 'The Problem Child':

"Robbie Lawler is the perfect opponent even in defeat over the weekend. In fact, his fight over the weekend shows us why he is so perfect. We know Robbie's still sharp... This isn't going to be a disappointing night where someone gets clipped and goes down... Robbie Lawler would have the ability and the relationship to go to Dana White and get that fight done. That's why he's the perfect replacement."

The 40-year-old veteran has had a mixed career as of late. Knowing he's in the twilight of his career, 'Ruthless' has continued to entertain fans despite his 1-5 record in his last six appearances.

Lawler fought Bryan Barberena at UFC 276 last weekend, losing the bout via TKO. However, the striking from 'Ruthless' looked especially sharp and the former champion certainly had a chance to find the finish himself.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation from Jake Paul about a new opponent. As it stands, the 25-year-old is still expected to headline the card at MSG on August 6.

Max Holloway interested in boxing Jake Paul or Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Fan favorite Max Holloway provided his supporters with some insight into how he's looking at the future of his career in MMA.

Before his UFC 276 trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway spoke with Morning Kombat. He revealed that he'd be interested in making the switch to boxing, but only for a huge amount of money:

"I would love to figure out a way, get UFC on board or something and fight somebody for a crazy amount of money. I would love to fight Floyd [Mayweather], I'd love to fight any of the other top guys at 147lbs you know, we'll see, who knows."

Cross-promotion with the UFC is difficult, which is what Francis Ngannou is currently finding out. However, Holloway's favorable reputation amongst the UFC's hierarchy could well be a deciding factor should he make a push.

The 30-year-old considers himself one of the best boxers in the UFC. Few fans will forget Holloway's iconic performance against Calvin Kattar that saw the Hawaiian scream that fact whilst landing and dodging punches without looking at Kattar.

