"When DC makes a statement it carries a lot of weight" - Brendan Schaub disagrees with Daniel Cormier's claims of Tony Ferguson being a "shell" of the fighter he once was

Brendan Schaub seemingly disagrees with Daniel Cormier's recent comments regarding Tony Ferguson. Following Ferguson's fourth-round submission loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10th, Cormier asserted that 'El Cucuy' is a "shell of his former self" and should probably retire.

In an edition of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub harked back to the time UFC commentator Joe Rogan and comedian Bryan Callen organized an intervention for him. The former UFC heavyweight alluded to the fact that after he suffered multiple vicious knockout defeats, his close friends Rogan and Callen urged him to retire from MMA.

Full story: Tony Ferguson responds to Daniel Cormier’s retirement call with ‘Towelgate’ jabFull story: mmafighting.com/2022/9/16/2335… Tony Ferguson responds to Daniel Cormier’s retirement call with ‘Towelgate’ jab Full story: mmafighting.com/2022/9/16/2335… https://t.co/d7gWibrb54

While Schaub has retired from the sport, he's of the view that Ferguson shouldn't. He opined that Ferguson shouldn't fight at welterweight, adding that he can still compete with any lightweight ranked outside the top five. He also referenced Chael Sonnen's analysis, wherein the latter indicated that Ferguson shouldn't retire.

Speaking of which, 'Big Brown' emphasized that Daniel Cormier, being a prominent MMA personality, should've worded his opinion on Ferguson better.

"He [Sonnen] talks about when it comes to guys retiring and stuff like that, and when 'DC' makes a statement, it carries a lot of weight. You're talking about a guy who -- Olympic wrestler, Strikeforce world champion, UFC world champion, world champion in light heavyweight, world champion in heavyweight. You're talking about royalty in the UFC. So, when he speaks, we should all listen."

The former UFC fighter added:

"The only thing with this is it's tough because I don't allude to Daniel Cormier's conclusion that Tony Ferguson's done; he's a shell of himself. I look at it that 170 is just not the right weight class for Tony Ferguson. I'm not ready to say, 'He's done. Get him out of here.'"

Watch Schaub discuss the topic at 45:00 in the video below:

Michael Bisping believes the "ship has sailed" on Tony Ferguson's best days as a UFC fighter

Tony Ferguson is currently on a five-fight losing streak. He's been beaten by Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler at lightweight and by Nate Diaz at welterweight. Addressing the same, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently opined that Ferguson's best days as a fighter are behind him.

In an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' insinuated that Tony Ferguson isn't a top-tier fighter anymore. Lauding Ferguson for dealing with the pressure of his recent losses, Bisping proceeded to explain:

"The man was an interim champion for f**k's sake. He's loved by everyone. He's a fan favorite. Always had exciting fights. But it looks like the ship has sailed on his best days and I say that with respect."

Watch Bisping's assessment below:

