Brendan Schaub explains why UFC judges should not be cageside, suggests undisclosed location and more judges

Brendan Schaub recently shared his take on the controversial topic of judging fights. According to Schaub, the judges should not be present cageside during bouts as they are likely to miss something from that point of view.

Schaub suggests that the judges should be put in an undisclosed location as their opinions might be influenced by cageside talks. The TUF alum also suggested an increase in the number of judges to avoid any confusion regarding the winner of a bout.

The 39-year-old said on a recent episode of The Schaub Show:

"If you've ever been to a fight. Been to a ton of them, I've been in there. If you're cageside, where those judges at, you can't see everything. There's no way. It's human error. You can't see everything. They should be in a undisclosed location, f***ing Alaska, wherever, L.A. They can fly them in to see, fly them into f***ing Vegas, put them outside the strip in a closed facility."

Discussing the need for more judges, Brendan Schaub added:

"It's more than three, so it's better, it's five, do ten. So we know exactly who wins. They should not be cageside. Cause they're gonna be swayed."

When Brendan Schaub and Dana White disagreed on the judges' split decision

Aljamain Sterling earned a closely contested split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 273 in April. After a back-and-forth first round, 'Funk Master' dominated Yan on the ground in rounds two and three. 'No Mercy' bounced back strong in the championship rounds but came up on the short side of a split decision.

In the end, it all boiled down to the opening round, which two of the three judges gave to Sterling. UFC president Dana White was seemingly unhappy with the decision, making it clear that he thought Yan had won the fight.

Brendan Schaub did not agree with White and slammed the UFC head honcho for discrediting the UFC bantamweight champion. He said on an earlier episode of The Schaub Show:

"So, Aljamain won the first round, completely dominated the second round, completely dominated the third round, definitely lost the fourth round, fifth round was close but I'll give it to Yan. That's three out of five, that would make him [Sterling] world champion. But when you are the president of the UFC you have a responsibility. So when you say the judges got it wrong on that one, well now you have f***ed Aljamain Sterling over."

