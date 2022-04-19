Brendan Schaub weighs in on Colby Covington wanting the same pay as Jorge Masvidal

Brendan Schaub has given his thoughts on Colby Covington's desire to be paid the same as arch-rival Jorge Masvidal.

Prior to the two men meeting inside the octagon, 'Gamebred' agreed to a new UFC contract that has reportedly put him among the top-three earners in the promotion. That's despite the fact Masvidal was on a two-fight losing streak at the time.

The two welterweights then clashed at UFC 272 in a contest that was awarded the Fight of the Night. 'Chaos' secured the victory via unanimous decision, but earned significantly less than his opponent, who, thanks to Covington, suffered his third loss in a row.

Speaking during an episode of The Shaub Show, 'Big Brown' admitted that Covington deserves to be on the same money as Jorge Masvidal and hopes that a new contract can be agreed soon.

"Colby Covington wants to be paid the same as Masvidal. He doesn't think he should be paid less. He beat him, he beat him. I do think Colby deserves that."

When asked about the idea of Covington appearing on a UFC card on June 18 against Khamzat Chimaev, Schaub was in awe at the thought of the fight.

"They better get going with Colby's contract. Colby vs. Khamzat on that [card] would be mind blowing."

Colby Covington is currently the No.1-ranked fighter in the welterweight division and is in a somewhat tricky position. 'Chaos' has only lost twice in the UFC since 2015, but both times were against champion Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Fans will certainly be interested in what is next for Covington, especially should a new contract be agreed with the UFC.

Watch the full episode of The Shaub Show below:

Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev?

One fight that many fans believe could be next is Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Having moved to No.3 in the rankings after an impressive performance against Gilbert Burns earlier this month, 'Borz' has certainly made a huge impact in the UFC since debuting just two years ago.

The domination Chimaev has shown against his opponents inside the octagon is what makes a matchup between him and 'Chaos' so compelling. The clash would pit Covington, known for his wrestling and unrelenting pressure he puts on opponents, facing a fighter who, prior to facing Gilbert Burns, had only been hit with one significant strike in four fights.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, as Colby Covington is focused on a new UFC contract being agreed. It is, however, certainly a fight that makes sense on paper.

'Chaos' enjoys playing the villain and the idea of putting an end to the undefeated record of one of the UFC's hottest prospects will no doubt be enticing for the former interim titleholder..

