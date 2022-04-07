It's more fun when I bleed - Khamzat Chimaev hopes someone can punch him and change his incredible striking differential

Although UFC 273 is stacked all the way through, the one name everybody seems most intrigued by is Khamzat Chimaev. The unbeaten Swede will face his toughest test on Saturday in the form of Brazilian powerhouse Gilbert Burns.

'Borz' boasts not just a perfect 10-0 record but a 100% finish rate. Chimaev is yet to see the third round of a fight. If that wasn't enough, he set a modern-day UFC record by winning twice in 10 days across two weight divisions. Add to it all, Khamzat Chimaev has the most absurd striking differential in perhaps all of UFC history - he has been hit with one significant strike in four UFC fights. It's an astounding statistic.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chimaev was asked about this incredible striking differential and if it was something he was actively trying to achieve. 'Borz' stated that he doesn't care about those numbers and actually enjoys getting hit.

"No, I don't care about that s**t... I like when somebody punch my face. If I start to bleed and go to the war it will be more funny, more beautiful... make some nice highlights after the fight. I love the highlights."

Chimaev added that he's always eager to go to war when he steps inside a cage but has been disappointed by the level of competition so far in the UFC. The Chechen native claimed he hopes someone can catch him and punch him in a fight:

"I want to see me like bleeding, go to war... but that's [not] happening because the guys [are] not my level... they can't punch me... I hope somebody can punch me."

Watch the segment and full interview below:

Is Khamzat Chimaev destined for gold in two weight classes?

'Borz' is a big 170lb fighter. In a recent interaction with Gilbert Burns, he appeared fairly bigger than the Brazilian. Many believe Chimaev is better suited for the middleweight division.

When he announced his return to the UFC, Chimaev stated that his focus was currently on the 170lb bracket. However, he has boldly claimed in the past that he'd fight and win belts across three weight divisions.

If Khamzat Chimaev dominates Gilbert Burns, he will likely be handed a title shot. If he slugs out a decision, he may fight No.1-ranked Colby Covington before securing a title fight.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA #UFC273 Gilbert Burns has never been submitted and Khamzat Chimaev has never gone the distance. Gilbert Burns has never been submitted and Khamzat Chimaev has never gone the distance. 👀 #UFC273 https://t.co/rGBsqFS4kg

'Borz' is confident that he can beat middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Chimaev's rise is eerily similar to Conor McGregor, who won the featherweight belt and immediately fought lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez on a historic night at Madison Square Garden.

If Chimaev can back the hype and make his way to welterweight gold, it's not unrealistic to think he may be given an immediate shot at Israel Adesanya's 185lb strap.

Edited by Avinash Tewari