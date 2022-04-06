Usman's almost handicapped, Adesanya gives his back easily - Khamzat Chimaev believes Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya are not on his level

Khamzat Chimaev recently opined that Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya cannot match his level of skill and ability. According to 'Borz', Usman is done for, having sustained multiple injuries over a lifetime of fighting.

Chimaev claims that the UFC welterweight champion is trying to make big bucks while steering clear of his way. Also contemplating a move up to 185lbs, the Swede believes that Adesanya will not shy away from a bout against him. However, Chimaev is confident that the UFC middleweight champion will be overwhelmed with his wrestling. The 27-year old recently told Daniel Cormier:

"Usman almost handicapped brother. His knees doesn't work, his back hurts, his arm hurts, operation everywhere. The guy is too old and he's too slow. They wanna find a way to make money and they wanna go away from my way. And Israel, I think he will fight me. I don't think that guy is scared, he's gonna fight. And I will fight the guy as well. But this is not my level, that guy, I think. He gives his back to this guy [Robert Whittaker] who never did wrestling in UFC, never took somebody down."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with DC below:

I'll beat them both on the same night - Khamzat Chimaev hopes to see Kamaru Usman in Gilbert Burns' corner at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev will face Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 this weekend, which will be a massive step up in competition for 'Borz'. Burns recently revealed that former teammate Kamaru Usman has been helping him prepare for UFC 273.

Chimaev hopes to see Usman in Burns' corner on Saturday night. After scoring a knockout over Burns, the surging prospect plans to call out the UFC welterweight champion. 'Borz' also claimed that he could beat Usman and 'Durinho' on the same night. The Chechen native said:

"I hope Kamaru will be there in his [Burns] corner, you know? Like [Usman was] talking, will help him for training camp and some s*it. I hope he will be there, you know. So when I knock him [Burns] out, I'm gonna go to him [Usman], 'Jump in, you are next.' So I can beat them both, same night."

