Brian Ortega dating history: A look into 'T-City's' relationships, personal life, kids, and more

Brian Ortega is among the most well-known featherweight contenders in the UFC and is widely considered among the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the sport. Apart from being a high-profile MMA fighter, the 33-year-old is a dedicated father and often shares pictures of his close ones on social media.

'T-City' has two sons with his former partner, Stephanie Roberts, whom he was married to. Roberts reportedly graduated from West High School in 2009 and studied kinesiology at El Camino College until 2012. However, she keeps her personal life private, and very little is known about why the couple split up.

After separating from Roberts, Ortega was in a relationship with fellow UFC star Tracy Cortez. The two dated for over two years and were reportedly engaged to tie the knot. They were often seen together at UFC events or in each other's corner and rarely shied away from showing each other off on social media.

Expand Tweet

Despite their close relationship, the two broke up last year, and their public split stirred quite a few controversies. They also traded barbs on social media and threw shade at each other on several occasions. However, the reason behind their split was never revealed, and they kept that to themselves.

Ortega was also notably linked to Hollywood star Halle Berry. 'T-City' trained the Academy Award-winning actress for her directorial debut, 'Bruised' in 2019, and the two reportedly got along like a house on fire.

Expand Tweet

When Brian Ortega spoke about training Halle Berry for her movie

As mentioned above, Brian Ortega was roped in to train Halle Berry for her Hollywood directorial debut in 2019.

The film revolved around a failed UFC fighter, played by Berry herself, working her way toward making a comeback to professional mixed martial arts. Interestingly, former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko and MMA referee Keith Peterson also star in the film.

Expand Tweet

To prepare for the role, Berry underwent extensive training and had to learn how MMA stars live, work, and fight. During her pre-production training, Berry became close friends with Ortega and shared his love for jiu-jitsu.

In an interview with Morning Kombat in 2021, Ortega spoke about training with Berry and said:

"We just ended up talking... She is dope, but just the way our schedules and lives lined up, I just had to do my thing, and she had to do her. The option is still there, the opportunity is still there, and I can still talk to her and reach out to her. If she needs me in any way, shape, or form, and if I'm available, I'll be there."

Catch Brian Ortega's comments below (7:32):