"Brian Ortega punching the air" - Fans react as UFC star Tracy Cortez makes YouTuber N3on regret takedown challenge by choking him out twice

Tracy Cortez recently collaborated with polarizing streamer N3on, who took part in a challenge wherein he attempted to take her down. Unfortunately for N3on, he not only failed but was submitted twice by a rear-naked choke for his troubles, drawing fan attention on social media.

The YouTuber shot for fairly feeble takedowns, with each attempt resulting in him getting his back taken before Cortez slapped on a rear-naked choke. She even reminded him to tap out when he was dangerously close to slipping into unconsciousness.

Combat sports media outlet Happy Punch shared a clip of the grappling exchange between Cortez and N3on on X.

Check out Tracy Cortez submitting N3on:

X users were quick to flock to the post, forming a thread underneath as they shared their thoughts on the pair's interaction. One user took a swipe at social media influencers, criticizing them for how some of them talk about how well they'd do against professional fighters.

"Lol these influencers are all like these. They can talk, but can't back it up."

Meanwhile, another opted to reference Cortez's past relationship with two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega, to whom she was once engaged.

"Brian Ortega punchin the air rn lol"

Some found humor in Cortez's dismissal of N3on's concern about potentially injuring her.

"The confidence when she told him 'you can't injure me'"

Another sentence poked fun at how Cortez described the streamer as an annoying younger brother.

"That last sentence described him perfectly"

Cortez is currently awaiting her octagon return after a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC on ESPN 59, which snapped her previous 11-fight win streak. She was set to take on Miranda Maverick at UFC Tampa but withdrew from the bout after requiring surgery due to an undisclosed injury.

Tracy Cortez isn't the only UFC fighter to choke out a streamer

While Tracy Cortez grappled with N3on, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who defends his belt against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 this weekend, rolled with another streamer Adin Ross. During the pair's grappling session, Makhachev sunk in a rear-naked choke, drawing a tap from Ross.

Ross attempted to do the same to Makhachev but lacked the conviction to follow through. Streamers interacting with MMA fighters have become the norm on social media, with some interviewing them, while others, like Sneako, seeking to spar with them.

