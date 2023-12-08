Fans voiced their support for Superbon Singha Mawynn ahead of his upcoming super-fight showdown.

On December 22, Superbon looks to further his legacy by emerging victorious in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event. It’ll be easier said than done, as he will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the latter’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

As the date quickly approaches, Superbon has increased his level of training to prepare for war. Earlier this week, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion shared pictures of himself following a workout with the following caption:

“The fun is approaching 🤩”

The Instagram comment section featured plenty of fans supporting Superbon Singha Mawynn:

“So pumped looking forward to see the fight on stream you are one of my favorite muay thai fighters”

“Very smart fighter 😮🙌”

“See you soon brother 🫡📸”

“You are a legend to me❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Go and snatch the belt, brother Luang 👏😂”

“Bring on the champion 👏👏👏”

Instagram comments

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

When did Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tawanchai PK Saenchai last fight?

In January of this year, Superbon Singha Mawynn was dethroned of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title due to a second-round knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov. Luckily for him, he bounced back in his latest fight at ONE Fight Night 11 with a highlight-reel knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

As for Tawanchai, the Thai superstar has been unbeatable since losing his sophomore appearance in ONE Championship. At ONE Fight Night 15, the 24-year-old took time away from Muay Thai to pursue a run in kickboxing, leading to two wins, including his latest against Jo Nattawut.

Superbon and Tawanchai now look to make a statement by securing a win in their upcoming super-fight in Bangkok, Thailand.