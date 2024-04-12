British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty could be “the GOAT” if he beats these two fighters in succession

Liam Harrison believes Jonathan Haggerty has what it takes to become the undisputed GOAT of Muay Thai — all he has to do is beat two of the sport's biggest names.

Riding a six-fight win streak, 'The General' has already bested some of the biggest names in the game. However, Liam Harrison believes there are two very specific fighters that Haggerty has to go through before he can claim to be the best ever in the art of eight limbs.

Those two fighters are ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Scottish standout Nico Carrillo.

Liam Harrison lists down his thoughts for upcoming fights.

If he beats Superlek and Nico [Carrillo] he's the GOAT," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

'The General' is already off to a pretty good start on his quest to become the greatest of all time. He scored an earth-shattering first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in April 2023.

He followed that up with a jaw-dropping second-round finish of Fabricio Andrade to win the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown nine months later.

On Friday, September 6, he will have the chance to pick off one of the two names on his list as 'The General' meets 'The Kicking Machine' in The Mile High City.

Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek meet in a superfight for the ages at ONE 168

After an amazing come-from-behind victory over Felipe Lobo to retain his bantamweight Muay Thai crown in February, Jonathan Haggerty will put his gold on the line against Superlek Kiatmoo9 when ONE Championship returns to the United States for one of the biggest cards in promotional history — ONE 168: Denver.

Superlek and Haggerty met once before at a 2018 event in the United Kingdom. There, 'The Kicking Machine' earned a TKO over 'The General' due to a doctor's stoppage after the end of the second round.

Who comes out on top when two of the best strikers on the planet run it back six years later?

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena on September 6. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on April 24, 10 AM Mountain Time.

