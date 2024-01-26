British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison “sitting on the fence” on who comes out on top between Superlek, Takeru at ONE 165

Liam Harrison provided his extended breakdown of the ONE 165 main event between Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Later this week, two of the most talented strikers on the planet will go toe-to-toe when ONE Championship travels to Tokyo, Japan, as Takeru makes his promotional debut.

Standing in the Japanese superstar’s way is ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, who will defend his gold against Takeru this Sunday at Ariake Arena.

Takeru is widely considered one of the most talented kickboxers on the planet. With that said, he’s been relatively inactive over the last year, leading to some fans underestimating him against ONE’s world-class fighters like Superlek and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

During a message posted on Instagram, Liam Harrison shut down those who are overlooking Takeru:

“There has been so many comments on the ONE page saying both Superlek and Rodtang will destroy Takeru with ease blah blah …these people clearly don’t know they are talking about one of the best kick-boxers on the planet. I can’t call it and I’m sitting on the fence but let’s hear everyone’s thoughts below. 👀 #kickboxing #takeru #superlek #onechampionship #sparring”

Liam Harrison provides detailed breakdown of ONE 165 main event between Superlek and Takeru

Heading into ONE 165, the combat sports community seems split on who will win between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa.

There are many factors included in the must-see matchup, including the reigning world champion stepping in on somewhat short notice after Rodtang Jitmuangnon pulled out with an injury.

During the previously mentioned Instagram post, Liam Harrison offered this breakdown for Superlek vs. Takeru:

“Superlek vs Takeru this weekend on @onechampionship …who you all got??? It’s a classic kicker vs puncher fight. For me Takeru is going to have to try shut the distance down and is defo going to have to take some horrendous kicks and long knees to get close, I also see Superlek trying to smash his legs to pieces to try slow him down, having sparred superlek countless times I can safely say in all my career I have never been kicked as fast as he did in sparring, his timing is ridiculous and he is so sharp.”

Liam Harrison continued:

“However that being said if Takeru shuts the distance down his boxing is incredible and his combination punching is off the charts, and with this being a kickboxing fight superleks best weapon to stop a puncher the elbow has been taken away, so it’s very very interesting.”

Takeru is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion in history and has the tools to emerge victorious in the ONE 165 main event. Meanwhile, Superlek is riding an eight-fight win streak, the second longest in the promotion.

Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see which world-class strikers will leave with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.