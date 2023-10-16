Brittney Palmer collaborates with OnlyF*ns on a surprising new project; shares snaps of live work

Brittney Palmer has collaborated with OnlyF*ns, an internet content subscription platform, for a surprising new project. The UFC's world-renowned octagon girl has put forth a few snaps from her live work on the project.

The 36-year-old American ring card girl and model is a prominent MMA personality. She's been serving as an octagon girl in the UFC for over a decade, besides simultaneously working as an artist.

Palmer's career as a painter/visual artist commenced after an unfortunate car accident hampered her career as a professional dancer and left her temporarily bedridden. She took up art as a form of healing, studying art history and classic portraiture.

Palmer gradually achieved incredible success as a visual artist. Her paintings have been featured in several exhibitions -- at art galleries and institutions in places such as Los Angeles, Milan, Miami, New York, and Hong Kong.

On that note, Palmer put forth an Instagram post a few days back, suggesting that she's set to unravel her first big mural in Miami as part of her collaboration with OnlyF*ns. The post featured a few photographs from her work on the mural. Her statement in the post read as follows:

"First big mural in Wynwood, Miami. Amazing crew, painting for @onlyfans. Excitement and doubts filled my mind. In the end, it's a blast! Looking forward to tomorrow. Stay tuned! @officialtetro @ashley_nola83 @kamela @brittneypalmerart"

The Instagram post elicited a myriad of reactions on social media. Fellow UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste responded by praising Brittney Palmer with a comment that read as follows:

"Looks so good !"

Similarly, the OnlyF*ns Instagram handle and other Instagram users indicated that they're looking forward to seeing the completed mural. Others lauded Palmer for her beauty and for being an amazing artist. Some fans praised the mural based on photos in the post.

Check out a few screenshots of the reactions to Palmer's Instagram post below:

Screenshots of reactions

Brittney Palmer unravels the secrets to her viral Instagram success

As a visual artist, Brittney Palmer's paintings have been displayed alongside the likes of revered artists such as Pablo Picasso and Ellen Von Unwerth. Besides, the Playboy model is heralded among the most popular and successful octagon girls. In an appearance on the Neon Confidential podcast, Palmer notably shed light on how she's attained viral success on Instagram and other social media.

Having amassed more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, Brittney Palmer explained that she's blessed and lucky to live a fun and adventurous life. The artist implied that she attempts to establish "a rhythm" and balance her various business pursuits -- be it art, modeling, or other interests. Palmer said:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."

Watch Palmer's assessment below: