"Bro was actually majestic" - UFC fans caught fanboying over a young Sean Strickland looking like a 'Disney prince' 

Sean Strickland is undoubtedly one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. The mercurial middleweight personifies the term outspoken and is known for boldly voicing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues.

While 'Tarzan' is usually spotted sporting a plain bald look paired with functional attire, fans recently learned about Strickland's classically handsome looks as a newcomer in the UFC.

An edited video of a young Sean Strickland was recently posted to @standmeup on Instagram, showing the striking young Californian weighing in for a fight. Fans couldn't help but appreciate Strickland's looks and took to the comments section to express themselves.

One fan referenced a popular character from the GTA V video game and joked:

"Nahh, bro was actually majestic, what turned him into Trevor?"

Another fan compared Sean Strickland to a Disney prince:

"His buzz matches his personality way more. But dude looks like a Disney prince in this. Dude could pull."

Another user concurred, stating:

"Dude was literally a Disney prince."

One fan compared Strickland's younger looks to Hollywood legend Patrick Swayze, writing:

"Young Patrick Swayze."

One user jokingly asked:

"What was bro’s canon event?"

Another user wrote:

"Before the CTE made him into the man we see today."

Another fan opined:

"He was gorgeous."

Screenshots from @standmeup on Instagram

Sean Strickland reveals one condition for accepting a title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Sean Strickland is seemingly next up for a middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya. After the Nigerian-born Kiwi lambasted Dricus du Plessis on social media for not taking a fight against him at UFC 293, he called upon Strickland to replace the South African.

After his last fight against Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76, where 'Tarzan' secured a second-round TKO, he issued an emphatic call for a title shot. The 32-year-old American used the post-fight presser to explain why he deserves to challenge 'The Last Stylebender' next.

Given the middleweight division's current circumstances, it seems the ball is now in Strickland's court. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, he confirmed that he's in talks with the UFC but wants more money before signing on the dotted line:

"We’re in talks. Like I said, it just comes down to just f**king pay me. Let me ask you guys, do we really want to watch Dricus and Izzy fight? No. We don’t want to watch Dricus and Izzy fight. You want to watch me fight... I’m going to go in there and punch that motherf**king Chinese right in the face."

Watch the full interview below: