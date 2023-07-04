Sean Strickland details 'non-consensual threesome' experience from when he was 17 - "If I was a woman, it would've been r---"

Sean Strickland's interview with Nina-Marie Daniele has generated a lot of controversy on social media due to the inappropriate questions and offensive statements. Strickland's crude remarks, including his admission that he allows Daniele to interview him for her Instagram fanbase and "ti**ies", have garnered severe backlash from several MMA fans.

However, amidst the attention-grabbing controversy, there was an overlooked moment that, in retrospect, held more significance than the viral clip garnering attention.

In the same interview, Strickland recounted a sexual encounter from when he was 17, highlighting an unsettling dynamic of coercion. Despite his initial fear of performing in a threesome, he disclosed that the women forced him into the sexual act. Strickland stated:

"My first threesome... It was very non-consensual... I was seventeen. Like if I was a woman that would have been r**e, 100%. So, I'm like seventeen, I'm a pro-fighter and I have a fight coming up. I get over there.... I tell these women that I'm seventeen and I'm kind of scared."

Strickland added:

"As I started leaving, they literally grabbed me and kind of forced me to stay. They were like [in their] twenties. But I'm telling you, if I was a woman in that situation, that would have been r**e."

Mike Perry calls out Sean Strickland for bare-knuckle fighting showdown

Former UFC welterweight and Bare Knuckle Championship (BKFC) star Mike Perry has challenged Sean Strickland to a bare-knuckle fight. Perry, who's undefeated in the realm of bare-knuckle fighting, with a perfect 3-0 record, is widely regarded as one of the most popular stars of the sport.

Building on his momentum with the most recent victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, Perry has now set his sights on Strickland, who recently secured an impressive second-round TKO victory against Abus Magomedov.

Taking to Twitter, Perry publicly challenged Strickland and tagged UFC president Dana White and the official BKFC account. He wrote:

"Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite @bareknucklefc."

