"Bro chose the worst house" - Sean Strickland's encounter with a drunk person caught on CCTV triggers hilarious reactions online

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland's unapologetic approach to expressing his thoughts has resonated with numerous MMA fans. Many view Strickland as a rare breed of American fighter who embodies traditional values and serves as the epitome of a true fighter's lifestyle.

Adhering to this reputation, Strickland has frequently confronted online trolls for sparring sessions in the past, perhaps in an attempt to hold them accountable for their comments.

Beyond that, Strickland doesn't shy away from addressing current events in both sporting and political arenas. Notably, he has voiced his opinions on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has mixed reactions from fans.

Most recently, Strickland took to Instagram to share a video capturing a seemingly intoxicated person who entered his home and positioned themselves between two of his cars. The footage depicts Strickland swiftly advancing towards the intruder before the video abruptly cuts off. Strickland disclosed details about the encounter on Instagram, hilariously writing:

"Checked my ring last night and thought he was stealing my car or trying to break in... What would you of done??? I need full coverage on my truck lol!!! Also really nice guy..."

Check out the post below:

Sean Strickland's post elicited hilarious reactions from fans who speculated that the seemingly intoxicated individual may have inadvertently trespassed onto the property of the UFC fighter. One fan wrote:

"Bro chose the worst house to pick on the block."

Another fan wrote:

"Imagine wandering into a random person's driveway and the UFC champ walks up on you lmfao."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Ian Garry sent his goons."





Sean Strickland claims reveals legal threats from Ian Garry over controversial comments about Garry's wife

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry has allegedly issued a legal threat against Sean Strickland.

The conflict stems from Strickland's recent comments about Garry's wife and her book, 'How to be a WAG.' Sean Strickland took aim at Garry's wife amidst public scrutiny of the book, which discusses life as a WAG (wives and Girlfriends of athletes).

Responding to the controversy, Strickland warned Garry about the implications of his wife's book, expressing concerns about their relationship. Strickland's remarks included details about the wife's age, previous marriage, and the book's content, labeling her as a "succubus" and advising Garry to reconsider his marriage.

Ian Garry retaliated by allegedly threatening legal action against Sean Strickland. In a video he posted on X, Strickland revealed Garry's plan of action, stating:

“This motherf**ker says, 'I’m gonna sue you if you don’t delete that.’ You’re gonna sue me motherf**ker?!? He said that I was lying. Motherf**ker, I ain’t lying! You are 26, she is 40, and she wrote a f**king book on how to be old and be with a young athlete. I ain’t f**king lying bro, this is factual. Ian Garry, I don’t give a f**k about being sued, you think I give a f**k?"



