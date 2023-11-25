Former UFC fighter urges Ian Garry to settle differences with Sean Strickland inside the octagon instead of suing the middleweight champ

Jake Shields has suggested that Ian Garry should sort out his differences with Sean Strickland by fighting the latter instead of suing him.

Sean Strickland recently posted a video wherein he jibed at Ian Garry and the Irishman's wife, British sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee. Certain sections of the MMA community, including Strickland, have lately criticized Anna-Lee owing to a book she published a few years ago.

The book, titled 'How to be a Wag,' reportedly teaches females how to create and maintain relationships with famous sportspersons. Several of the couple's detractors have claimed that the book encourages females to use deceitful means to ensnare and financially exploit famous sportspersons.

Moreover, another talking point the couple's critics have highlighted is the rumor that Anna-Lee's ex-husband, nutritionist Richard Cullen, lives with them.

On social media, Sean Strickland recently put forth a few tweets and a video directed at Layla Anna-Lee and Ian Machado Garry. In the video, Strickland made a few derogatory remarks against Anna-Lee and advised Garry to end his relationship with her.

Strickland later posted another tweet, comprising what's believed to be screenshots from a DM conversation between himself and Garry. Strickland indicated that Garry had messaged that the former should stop making such comments about Anna-Lee or else he'd be sued.

Expand Tweet

Ex-UFC welterweight Jake Shields, who's been condemnatory about Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee's relationship, has now opined that Garry shouldn't sue Strickland. He implied that a potential Garry vs. Strickland MMA bout in the UFC would be a much better way to settle their differences. Shields tweeted:

"Ian Garry threatens to sue Sean Strickland for exposing that his wife wrote a book on how to ho*k yo with pro athletes. They are both fighters so you would think fighting him would be more honorable"

Expand Tweet

What's next for Ian Garry and Sean Strickland?

The 26-year-old Ian Machado Garry is a rising UFC welterweight star. Barring a single catchweight bout, he's competed only at welterweight in his MMA career thus far. Garry, who's the No.10-ranked UFC welterweight, is booked to face the No.8-ranked Vicente Luque next at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Sean Strickland last competed at welterweight in October 2018, and he's primarily fought at middleweight ever since.

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and is scheduled to make his first title defense next. He'll fight Dricus du Plessis in the headlining matchup of UFC 297 on January 20, 2024. Considering the variables at play, a possible Ian Garry vs. Sean Strickland MMA bout inside the octagon seems unlikely to materialize in the immediate future.

Expand Tweet