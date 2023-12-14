"Bro coming for heavyweight next" - Fans react as Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane come face-to-face at Ares 18

The recent face-off between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane at Ares 18 has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, igniting speculation about a potential heavyweight move for the light heavyweight and former middleweight champion.

The unexpected encounter, captured on video and shared on X, quickly drew animated reactions from fans, many of whom believe Pereira's next move might be a foray into the heavyweight division.

One fan commented, capturing the general sentiment of surprise and intrigue:

"Bro coming for heavyweight next 🗿"

"1 years bulk without usada and he can compete at HW, but only with striker (gane fit perfectly)."

"3 division champion coming soon! @AlexPereiraUFC time for these heavyweights to feel that power"

However, some remain skeptical, pointing to Pereira's size compared to an average heavyweight:

"Pereira is small compared to HW, but i would still pick him to flatline Gane."

"Pereira looks like Gane's skinnier brother."

This unexpected encounter adds weight to recent hints from Pereira's teammate, Glover Teixeira, who suggested the Brazilian could move up to heavyweight due to his 233-pound natural walk-around weight.

The Brazilian's rapid ascent through the middleweight and light heavyweight ranks, culminating in championship victories in both divisions, has cemented his reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport.

However, whether Alex Pereira steps up to heavyweight or stays put in light heavyweight remains to be seen.

Anthony Smith praised Alex Pereira's rise from Glory to UFC light heavyweight crown

Alex Pereira's journey to the top of the MMA world is one of resilience, redemption, and sheer dominance. Escaping the clutches of alcoholism at a young age, he found solace and purpose in the world of kickboxing, eventually becoming a two-division Glory champion.

This fiery spirit translated seamlessly to MMA, where he's carved a path of destruction in the UFC, capturing the light heavyweight title in just seven fights.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Anthony Smith heaped praise upon Alex Pereira, highlighting his exceptional skills and unwavering mental fortitude:

"He's a great striker. He's a physical specimen. I think his mentality is what impresses me the most… He's competitive enough [on the ground] to be safe with a lot of guys. The man has got 7 UFC fights and beaten four champions… They're gonna write a story about him someday, for sure."

Smith's admiration for what 'Poatan' has achieved doesn't diminish his own championship aspirations. The veteran fighter believes his experience and tactical awareness can provide the tools to overcome Pereira's formidable striking:

"I am experienced and enough of a veteran to figure out ways to work around the problems that he brings… If Jan Blachowicz can take his back, I can take his back and finish him. If Jiri Prochazka can take him down, so can I."

