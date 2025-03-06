"Bro does deserve it", "This is what respect looks like" - Fans react as Rafael Fiziev shows gratitude for Justin Gaethje fight opportunity at UFC 313

Rafael Fiziev is more than thankful for the chance to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. Unfortunately for him, the fight came on short-notice, after Dan Hooker withdrew from the bout due to a hand injury. However, the short-notice nature of the fight is no concern to Fiziev, who was recently interviewed over it.

As he told veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the lightweight striking phenom is grateful that he was given such an opportunity for his octagon return. Fiziev, after all, had been sidelined since late 2023 after suffering a devastating knee injury against Mateusz Gamrot.

"Look, this is stars of the stars in this game. And fight with this guys for me is like... I wanna go and shake the hands of the Justin to say, 'Bro, you give me this chance again, man? I'm not deserving for you to give me this chance.'"

Check out Rafael Fiziev expressing gratitude toward Justin Gaethje:

Fiziev will be determined to score a win at UFC 313. It has been two years since he last fought. Worse still, he has suffered two back-to-back loses, with the first being a loss to Gaethje at UFC 286 since majority decision. His second loss, though, was a bitter pill to swallow.

After doing well against Gamrot at UFC Fight Night 228, he suffered a devastating knee injury in round two, leading to a TKO loss. Now, he is more than grateful for the chance to avenge his loss, and fans on X/Twitter were happy for him.

"Bro does deserve it. He always puts on a show and was the best fighter for Justin again IMO"

This was echoed by others.

"This is what respect looks like"

Another fan praised Fiziev for his gratitude.

"That's a positive outlook right there."

Some, though, were excited for the action.

"Gonna be a banger fight"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Rafael Fiziev's gratitude

Now, Fiziev will have the chance to score a win over a former interim lightweight champion.

Rafael Fiziev has done several interviews about UFC 313

Rafael Fiziev has been working overtime when it comes to promoting his UFC 313 fight with Justin Gaethje. In a recent interview, he spoke about his decision.

"I trian all my life, and I fight since 11, 12 years old. So, for me, this is not first time like that, because on amateur career... yes, amateur and professional is bit different, but before in amateur career, I have that already."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's thoughts on rematching Justin Gaethje:

Come fight night, Fiziev will have to draw from his entire striking arsenal to defeat a foe like Gaethje.

