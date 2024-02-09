"Bro has fully moved on from Colby" - MMA fans amused as Donald Trump shouts out to Sean Strickland during speech, squares up in a friendly face-off

Sean Strickland has just received a massive endorsement from former United States president Donald Trump. During one of his speeches at a political rally, Trump spoke positively of Strickland, praising him as a fighter, while making no mention of Colby Covington.

Given Covington's adoration for Trump, as well as the three-time UFC welterweight title challenger's dislike of Strickland, the friendly interaction between 'Tarzan' and Trump has left the online MMA community in splits, with some joking that Trump has moved on to another fighter.

"Donald Trump just shouted out Sean Strickland in his speech, bro has fully moved on from Colby"

However, it wouldn't be the first time that Covington would be forced to swallow his pride over another fighter he disliked that Trump did not. Not long ago, he and Justin Gaethje snapped pictures together in the presence of the former United States president, with both Gaethje and Covington having a heated feud.

Nevertheless, fans were amused by the Strickland-Trump connection, with one comment jokingly claiming that Covington is likely hurt by the entire situation.

"Damn Colby so hurt right now he is thinking about voting for Biden"

Another fan referenced Covington's impotent offense in his recent welterweight title fight with Leon Edwards, where he failed to dethrone the Englishman.

"Trump saw that Colby/Leon fight and knew that he had to cut ties"

Others continued poking fun at Covington.

"Colby definitely crying seeing this"

Meanwhile, some comments referenced Strickland's supposedly starstruck demeanor when taking part in a friendly face-off with Trump.

"Did I just see DeSean starstruck for the first time ever?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland meeting Donald Trump

The face-off was different from Strickland's usual face-to-face moments with opponents. He generally avoids eye contact due to a distaste for the entire ordeal or some other reason. With Trump, however, he was all smiles, holding eye contact as both men posed for the camera.

While Trump's shootout of Strickland was during his speech when the former was on the podium, the face-off took place backstage, with Sneako, a streamer, being present alongside other social media influencers like Kyle Forgeard from the NELK Boys.

How did Sean Strickland react to meeting Donald Trump?

After officially meeting Donald Trump, Sean Strickland took to X/Twitter to label his night with the ex-president enjoyable. He then joked about leading the next political rally while retweeting a picture of himself in the company of Trump and several others.

The entire interaction took place not long after Strickland lost his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis, who is also a fan of Donald Trump.