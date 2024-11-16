"Bro has to get his own personality" - Fans react to footage of Jake Paul doing Alex Pereira's pre-fight 'Chama' dance before Mike Tyson bout

Jake Paul has come under fire from fans for recreating Alex Pereira's famous 'Chama' dance, which he has been captured doing in his locker room ahead of UFC bouts.

Prior to Paul's recent boxing match with Mike Tyson, he was captured doing a similar two-step dance with his team. A side-by-side of 'The Problem Child' and Pereira both doing the dance was uploaded to X by @HappyPunch, who wrote this:

"Jake Paul doing Alex Pereira's Chama dance backstage before fighting Mike Tyson"

Check out Paul dancing below:

The former Disney star-turned-boxer had already fallen out of favor with fans for agreeing to fight Tyson. The 31-year age gap between the two fighters is a major issue for the sport's followers.

Paul's recreation of Pereira's famous and beloved dance did not do the 27-year-old any favors with combat sports connoisseurs. One fan wrote this:

"Bro has to get his own personality"

"You can't mess with the chama magic"

"Look more like the Tate brothers dance"

"This man is everyone but himself"

See more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Paul doing Pereira's Chama dance

Jake Paul slammed by Gervonta Davis following Mike Tyson win

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off over eight rounds at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of a record-breaking crowd.

It was Tyson's first professional bout since 2005, having only competed twice since his original retirement. His most recent clash, prior to Paul, came against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in the shape of an exhibition bout in 2020.

The fight garnered immense criticism from fans and fighters, with 'The Problem Child' being accused of trying to add the name of another legend, well past their prime, to his boxing resume.

The fight unfolded as many had expected and feared, as Tyson's 58-year-old frame began to show itself early. But his opponent did not pursue a knockout finish to the degree that many had thought he would, and Paul was awarded a unanimous decision win by the judges.

Current WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis took to Instagram following the bout and slammed the 27-year-old. Boxing journalist Michael Benson uploaded his post to X.

Davis wrote this:

"To the bozo that shared the ring with Mike. You a whole bozo for this and you didn't get the job done. S**t head."

Check out Gervonta Davis' message to Jake Paul below:

