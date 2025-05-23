"Bro got finished in one round," "Moicano never learn" - Fans puzzled by Renato Moicano backing Ilia Topuria to defeat Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria is set to lock horns with Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28. The matchup was finalized after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad to claim the welterweight title at UFC 315, which Islam Makhachev will contest against Della Maddalena next.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Renato Moicano said that Topuria would emerge victorious in a matchup against Makhachev. Moicano, who lost to the Dagestani earlier this year, insisted that the Georgian-Spaniard would come out on top.

Fans long clamored for a Makhachev vs. Topuria matchup, but both fighters have their next opponents set. Offering his prediction had they squared off, Moicano told Helwani:

"Right now, I think Ilia Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev. I think with his [Ilia Topuria] grappling, his boxing the way he moves, I think he would impose a lot of trouble on Islam Makhachev, but now it's just speculation, we are not going to see that fight anytime soon".

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Fans soon flooded the comments section with their reactions. One fan wrote:

"Bro got finished in one round"

Another fan wrote:

"Moicano never learn"

Others commented:

"How did you do against islam bro 😀"

"dudde u still awake from the choke😁😁"

"Why is this muppet talking on a champion that choked him out?"

"He Cannot afford to Talk Bro. 😂"

Check out more fan comments below:

Fan reactions to Renato Moicano's take on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilai Topuria matchup. [Screenshot courtesy: @uncrowned on Instagram]

Ilia Topuria eyes lightweight crown, dismisses Islam Makhachev as he looks to take command of division

Ilia Topuria has clarified that he likely won't consider a fight against Islam Makhachev if the latter chooses to move back down to lightweight down the line. Having seen his numerous call-outs to Makhachev get dismissed, the former featherweight champion has claimed that the Russian must "get in line" for a shot at 155-pound gold.

Topuria said in Spanish during a recent presser:

"I had said before that I didn't move up to lightweight to ask anyone or for anything, and that I was the one in charge. After this fight, when I have the belt, he might get in line, which is a long one."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

