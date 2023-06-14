"Bro just fixed science" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor's unusual tip to TUF fighter about getting rid of pain

Conor McGregor has offered a rather unusual piece of advice to a TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) 31 contestant on getting rid of pain.

Earlier this year, McGregor served as a coach, opposite rival coach Michael Chandler, on season 31 of the UFC's TUF reality show. A video clip from TUF 31 is currently making the rounds online, in which McGregor claimed that one can simply use their mind to discard pain from any body part.

The MMA community has now chimed in with hilarious reactions to McGregor's advice.

cerwin @cerwinliveYT @SpinninBackfist damn I had no idea you could just grab the pain and just get f*ckin rid of it @SpinninBackfist damn I had no idea you could just grab the pain and just get f*ckin rid of it

In the video clip, Conor McGregor can be seen advising a fighter to condense the pain "into a fist like a little pebble" and throw the pebble into the ocean. McGregor stated:

"Tell yourself. It ain't nothing. If you feel pain, guess what you can do? Put your hand on [it]. There's the pain. The pain's here. Need to put your hand, close your eyes, feel where the pain is. Put your hand right on the pain. Feel it. Feel yourself grabbing it out of there. And it going literally there. And you can feel it there."

"It's no longer here. Now you can actually feel the pain here, and really, really, really feel it. And then just get f**king rid of it. And that can happen anywhere in the body. Anywhere in the body, as many times in the day. Maybe, ah, there's a little bit left. Then I got to go back and do it again."

Watch McGregor discuss the topic below:

One fan jested that McGregor's method would significantly help science. Replying to a tweet featuring the video of McGregor's advice, the fan wrote:

"Bro just fixed science"

Meanwhile, another fan implied that McGregor might be using recreational drugs. The fan jokingly suggested that the MMA icon should re-enter the USADA testing pool:

"bro need to get of that coke and get in usada pool"

KSI Fandom @JJtheGoatKSIfan @SpinninBackfist bro need to get of that coke and get in usada pool @SpinninBackfist bro need to get of that coke and get in usada pool

Some fans took aim at McGregor's 2021 leg injury and questioned why he failed to continue fighting despite the pain. Others joked about McGregor's method not working.

H.E.Pennypacker @tha_big_H_E @SpinninBackfist Why didn’t he get rid of the pain from his leg and keep fighting @SpinninBackfist Why didn’t he get rid of the pain from his leg and keep fighting

VenoM @_thisisvenom @SpinninBackfist should've done this when Dustin was chopping his legs off @SpinninBackfist should've done this when Dustin was chopping his legs off

Conor McGregor believes he's too "slick" and "skilled" for comeback opponent Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak and hasn't competed since suffering a horrific leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Regardless, McGregor has suggested that he'll make a triumphant return to the octagon later this year, potentially at welterweight, against Michael Chandler.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



They will face off in the octagon at the end of the season Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have been named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 🍿They will face off in the octagon at the end of the season Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have been named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 🍿 They will face off in the octagon at the end of the season 🔥 https://t.co/owH5OkjTV3

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor appeared on the My Mom's Basement podcast hosted by Robbie Fox. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion acknowledged that former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler did well in smaller organizations. Nevertheless, he asserted that he's faced and defeated competitors with the same style as Chandler several times. McGregor explained:

"For Chandler, I'm just too slick for him. I'm too skilled for him and he's not fought someone like me. I've fought someone like him though. It's the mixed martial arts style."

Watch McGregor's assessment at 2:10 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes