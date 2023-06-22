"Bro, just use Tinder like everyone else" - Conor McGregor looking for "Belgian Blue Bulls" on Twitter has fans in splits

UFC star Conor McGregor captured attention when he hinted at a unique interest, expressing his intention to acquire Belgian Blue Bulls.

The Irishman tweeted:

"Hey guys, I’m in the market for some Belgian Blue Bulls if anyone could direct me. To a good home, Ireland. Ample green land for them to roam. Thanks."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Hey guys, I'm in the market for some Belgian Blue Bulls if anyone could direct me. To a good home, Ireland. Ample green land for them to roam. Thanks

The post sparked speculation about the possible reasons behind McGregor's fascination with these specific bovines, leaving people eager to uncover the underlying meaning and significance.

Twitter user @ChrisHelwig86 took advantage of the occasion to mock the former two-division champion:

"He should at least bring a female Belgianon board to get some of that raw milk gains."

Christopher John Helwig @ChrisHelwig86 @BufoOnTheBeat @TheNotoriousMMA He should at least bring a female Belgianon board to get some of that raw milk gains

Another user @TommyDuDD poked fun at Conor McGregor's USADA complications:

"They probably wouldn't pass USADA testing either."

@Easy_AG_NBA expressed similar sentiments:

"Makes Sense You Do Love Steroids..."

@RohanJT ridiculed 'The Notorious's' decision to discuss the subject on Twitter:

"bro out there buying bulls on twitter. nice."

Twitter user @StarshipAlves remarked:

"Bro, just use Tinder like everyone else."

@KevinWHawaii reacted:

"If you’re in the market for Blue Balls I know a girl."

Kevin Williams @KevinWHawaii @TheNotoriousMMA If you're in the market for Blue Balls I know a girl

@greggeyer made light of recent sexual assault claims against Conor McGregor:

"The girl you (allegedly) raped didn’t handle that?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Chris Williams @Yodawills @TheNotoriousMMA Jeees look at them mother trucking tanks. I take it USADA will want to test them.

Kyle @Dig_Ole_Bick @TheNotoriousMMA Sell me some of their testosterone, King! I'm trying to get giant

Mark @RealityBlown @TheNotoriousMMA Thought this was a set of pics of the girl from the bathroom.

Eoghan Breslin @EoghanBreslin1 @TheNotoriousMMA That one top left is a limousin lad Goldies Jackpot

Michael Bisping concurs with Conor McGregor amid sexual assault claims

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has expressed his belief that Conor McGregor is being targeted with false sexual assault allegations as a means for individuals to profit off him.

In a recent Twitter video, 'The Count' referred to these individuals as "ambulance chasers" who exploit the fame and wealth of high-profile athletes:

"Conor accused of doing, well forcing himself onto somebody. This whole story is absolute goddamn nonsense. None of it adds up. Now if I'm wrong, then I wholeheartedly apologize. McGregor is very wealthy, clearly a target for people, ambulance chasers. People going after people's hard-earned blood money."

Check out Bisping's comment below:

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Michael Bisping reacts to the allegations against Conor McGregor

'The Notorious' has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault in Ireland in 2019, Corsica, France in 2020, and again in 2021. However, it is important to note that no charges have been filed against McGregor in relation to these allegations.

