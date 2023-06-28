“Bro knocked him down using 20%” - UFC star Alex Pereira knocks down training partner with body shot, fans react

Fans had various reactions to Alex Pereira dropping his training partner with a sneaky body shot.

Pereira is preparing for his first fight in the UFC light heavyweight division. With nearly less than a month before UFC 291, ‘Poatan’ recently participated in a light sparring session, which was recorded. In the video posted on Instagram, the former UFC middleweight champion is seen landing a fast hook to the body, dropping his opponent.

The comment section was filled with several people praising Pereira, including this fan: “bro knocked him down using 20% 💀.” Two more fans followed by saying: “Left hook of death” and “That’s Alex going not even 40% by the looks of it 👀.”

All of the comments were not complimentary. Several fans nitpicked the training footage and called out ‘Poatan’: “Bro tagged you with the same overhand you always get hit with” and “Your guard still low. E be like you never learn 😂”

Some fans were more focused on something other than Pereira. In the background of the video, someone else is seen throwing a wild jumping uppercut. Several people had a good laugh about the unexpected striking attack: “He hit the shroryuken from street fighter in the back 😂” and “Flying uppercut by Alex volkanovski at the back🔥🔥🔥.”

It wouldn’t be a social media comment section without a troll. One fan accused ‘Poatan’ of always fighting smaller opponents. There was plenty of backlash for this response: “always beating up smaller people ay…. nice.”

Instagram comments

Alex Pereira looks to make a statement in his new division

On July 29, Alex Pereira returns for his first fight since losing the UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. ‘Poatan’ decided to limit his brutal weight cut by moving up to the light heavyweight division, where he will fight Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event.

Alex Pereira has proven that his world-class striking skills can lead to a UFC title. The 35-year-old’s power and grappling skills will now be tested at the higher weight class. Only time will tell if ‘Poatan’ can defeat Blachowicz and potentially earn a light heavyweight title shot.

