“Bro stole his identity” - UFC fans lose their minds after Khamzat Chimaev’s doppelgänger KOs opponent in 41 seconds

Khamzat Chimaev is arguably one of the most special fighters in the sport who perfectly balances his elite-level grappling with natural knockout power, but he may not be so unique after all. A fighter by the name of Khamzat Maaev is now being dubbed the next 'Borz' and just scored a 41-second knockout to extend his unbeaten run.

The UFC star has amassed a large following in the combat sports world, mostly due to his dominant performances but also because of his ability to hype up fans whilst on the mic. The athlete has become so popular that he has fellow mixed martial artists replicating his look, fighting style, and even his nickname.

After scoring a 41-second knockout at Brave CF 71, the Turkish Khamzat Maaev has caught the attention of MMA fans who likened the rising talent to Khamzat Chimaev.

As it's clear that Maaev shares a lot of similarities with Chimaev, fans took time to make jokes about the situation as the two-division standout begins to make a name for himself.

Like his doppelgänger, Khamzat Chimaev remains unbeaten in the sport and has only ever tasted victory when stepping into the cage. The fan favorite is planning a UFC return and expects to compete at UFC 294 later this year, but his recent demands to the company have made things interesting.

Khamzat Chimaev's lookalike: What is Khamzat Maaev's MMA record?

Having only been competing professionally since late 2020, Khamzat Maaev is fairly new to the sport of mixed martial arts but has already had an impressive start to his career.

In his first two outings, 'Borz' secured back-to-back first-round knockout wins before taking an almost two-year layoff from competing. After coming back at Khan Fight 2, the prospect showed improvements and picked up a guillotine choke submission early into the opening round.

Coming into his most recent bout unbeaten and following in the footsteps of his UFC idol, Maaev continued his dominance. This time, the talent made short work of Elie Farah with an aforementioned 41-second knockout, extending his record in the sport.

