"Bro tracking down Makhachev", "Legit pulled a Conor" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria’s Kendrick Lamar-inspired Drake diss track response to UFC shakeup

MMA fans have been reacting to Ilia Topuria's latest post on Instagram, which has seen the Georgian-Spaniard share an image and caption of himself in the style of the recent Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef.

The picture depicts Topuria sat on a throne, wearing both a crown and a UFC championship title. The Georgian and Spanish flags also hang behind him and his arms are perched upon a sword.

The 28-year-old captioned the post with the title of Lamar's diss track about Drake, released in May 2024. He wrote:

"Not Like Us"

Check out the post below:

Ilia Topuria's post comes in the wake of a major UFC shakeup announced by Dana White last night. A number of major fights were made official, including Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314.

The news means Topuria has vacated the 145-pound strap, with it expected to be announced in the coming weeks that he will soon be facing Islam Makhachev or a lightweight contender later this year.

Following the fight news and Topuria's post, fans have been sharing their thoughts on the entire situation in the comments. One wrote:

"Bro tracking down makachev 😂"

Another said:

"Bro legit pulled a Conor at FW and is already moving up for the mega fights🙏🏻💀 (Islam fight will be insane)"

One fan added:

"He's harassing islam like a psychopath love it"

Another wrote:

"Bad day for 155ers"

A user wrote:

"Topuria on his king sh*t🔥🔥🔥"

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions

Chael Sonnen slams Ilia Topuria for seeking lightweight title bout against Islam Makhachev

Whilst the news of Ilia Topuria's imminent move to lightweight has excited a majority of MMA fans, one person who isn't interested in the fight is Chael Sonnen.

'The American Gangster' recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he question Topuria's desire to face Makhachev.

According to Sonnen, the fight isn't nearly as big as it should be, as the Russian has already faced former featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. He explained:

“Why is Ilia Topuria calling out Islam Makhachev for the eighth time in nine days? There is something highly unusual about Ilia Topuria using these opportunities to stay on Islam."

He continued:

“I cannot begin to believe that something really special for Islam’s fight is that he’s got to fight a 145-pounder. That would be a super fight, [but] it wouldn’t be special for Islam. He’s already fought a 145-pounder as a world champion, who was the reigning number one pound-for-pound."

Catch Sonnen's comments below:

