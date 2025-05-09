"Bro wasn’t hacked", "I think I gotta agree with DC" - Daniel Cormier’s Alex Pereira 'wasn’t hacked' take fuels wave of reactions from MMA fans

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira’s X account was not hacked. Fans have now reacted to Cormier’s comments. For context, on May 7, 'Poatan' hinted at potentially quitting MMA and the UFC. However, the Brazilian did not reveal the exact reason behind the tweet.
A few hours after this now-deleted tweet, 'Poatan' took to Instagram and cleared the air, revealing to fans that his X account was hacked and he had no idea of the prior tweet.
However, 'DC' thinks Pereira's account was not hacked, and 'Poatan' made the tweet because his recent negotiations with the promotion did not go as expected. In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Cormier said:
"Pereira is a liar. Pereira did not get hacked yesterday. Pereira might have tweeted something and then somebody called him like, 'Yo, calm down, let's chill.' I don't believe the hacked thing, bro... My thought is while Hunter was in Dagestan meeting with Islam and discussing the fight, they still didn’t have a fight locked for International Fight Week."
He added:
"So Hunter goes, "What about you Ankalaev, are you available?" Ankalaev is like, "I could fight." Then he goes to Pereira and says, "Alex, are you available?" Pereira replies, "Well it's short time to get ready." Hunter responds, "Okay Alex, we're gonna give somebody else this title fight." Alex gets mad, goes to the internet, puts that up there."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Alex Pereira below:
Fans reacted to Cormier’s comments. A user wrote:
"Frrrr bro wasn’t hacked.."
Another commented:
"Man, I think I gotta agree with DC, but I could be wrong because it was very pacific but you know how his sons are getting."
Few others wrote:
"Why are they spreading straight up lies🤣"
"Only Poatard would believe Alex account got hacked."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Original tweet and Alex Pereira breaking silence on getting hacked
On Wednesday, Alex Pereira tweeted that he thinks of not fighting anymore and is disheartened by the UFC. He wrote on X:
"I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC, but with what I’ve just heard, I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me, this may be the start."
Shortly after the confusion, 'Poatan,' in an Instagram clip, said his account was hacked.
"I didn't even know about it, I was hacked."
Check out Alex Pereira's comments below: