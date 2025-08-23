  • home icon
"Bro watching too many Chimaev videos" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev-like Johnny Walker shoots instant takedown at UFC Shanghai

By Subham
Published Aug 23, 2025 14:49 GMT
Fans react as Johnny Walker shoots instant takedown at UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react as Johnny Walker shoots instant takedown at UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans have reacted after UFC light heavyweight fighter Johnny Walker, right after the opening bell of the UFC Shanghai main event, attempted to takedown Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang.

Walker appears to have been adopting newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev's style both inside and outside the octagon. In an attempt to resemble 'Borz,' he also shaved his mustache before the UFC bout. Additionally, like Chimaev's fight style and aggression, he too went for an instant takedown to apply relentless pressure.

Check out Johnny Walker shaving his moustache and shooting for an instant takedown at UFC Shanghai in the post below:

Fans reacted to this. A user highlighting the similarities wrote:

"Bro watching too many Chimaev videos"
"What did I just watch 😂"
"Also faked a glove touch to do it"

A few other fans commented:

"Also learn some wrestling"
"Johniev Walkiev"

Although Walker went for the instant takedown, his opponent gained top control, and for some time, Walker was in a dangerous spot, especially after landing on his back. A few fans pointed this out, writing:

"Task failed successfully"
"Lol not even close"
"How do you explain to someone that you had to defend your own takedown attempt 😂😂"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

However, after surviving round 1, Walker looked for precise blows in Round 2 and finally dropped Mingyang with a low calf kick and finished him with a barrage of blows, securing a highlight reel finish.

With tonight's win and finally returning to winning ways on his UFC return after a year, Walker called out former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who is currently the No. 5-ranked contender in the division. Blachowicz is on a two-fight losing skid, and his last fight was in March 2025.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
