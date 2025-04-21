Bruce Buffer predicts Paddy Pimblett vs Charles Oliveira clash, calls it a potential all-out brawl

UFC official octagon announcer Bruce Buffer recently weighed in on a potential fight between Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett. Buffer considers this matchup to be an exciting one.

Following Pimblett's TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, 'The Baddy' expressed his desire to face Oliveira, to prove himself as the best submission artist. While the Brit is a surging contender in the UFC lightweight division, 'Do Bronx' is a seasoned veteran and former UFC champion.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Buffer said that Pimblett's next fight in the UFC should be against 'do Bronx.'

"Charles Oliveira is probably the one he [Pimblett] will be coming up against for sure... Oliveira is great on the ground and great standing up. Paddy is proving himself both on the ground and standing up. Both have long limbs. It's going to be a brawl for it all if it ever happens."

Check out Bruce Buffer's comments below:

Charles Oliveira expresses his title aspirations; shuts down fights against lower-ranked competitors

Charles Oliveira currently holds the No.-2 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings, while Paddy Pimblett has moved up to the 8th place. However, this ranking shift has not influenced Oliveira's desire to face Pimblett in the octagon next.

In a recent interview with Brazilian sports outlet PVT, 'do Bronx' dismissed the idea of fighting 'The Baddy', stating that his primary focus is on claiming the UFC lightweight championship again.

"I don't even think about that, I'm thinking about a title so I can't be thinking about the guys who are below me. [Paddy] is a tough kid, a kid who's on the rise. But'I'm not even thinking about that."

Check out Oliveira's comments below:

Recently, the Brazilian also expressed a desire to battle former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who has moved to lightweight to fulfill his double-champion aspirations.

