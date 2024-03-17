Bryan Battle accuses Ange Loosa of "looking for a way out" after eye poke 'No Contest' almost leads to in-cage brawl (VIDEO)

The Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa fight at UFC Vegas 88 couldn't have had a worse ending, as an eye poke rendered Loosa unable to continue fighting. Naturally, this led to a no-contest, with neither man happy with the result. No one, however, was as incensed by the outcome as Battle.

After the end of the bout, Battle accused Loosa of trying to avoid an inevitable loss, describing him in less than flattering terms before a brawl nearly broke out. Fortunately, security stepped in to separate both men before blows could be thrown.

Check out Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa nearly come to blows:

With former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping keeping him in check, Battle unleashed his frustration in a post-fight interview with the Englishman.

"It's tough cause, you know, I put in all the work. I came in at a totally different level, and you know, I was beating the sh*t out of him. I had him hurt a couple of different times in the first round. I took him down, I got on top, I did everything I wanted to do, and he was looking- you can't tell me he wasn't looking for a way out."

Battle expanded on his belief that Loosa was intent on avoiding a fight by pointing out his foe's willingness to partake in a brawl despite the no-contest being based on his inability to continue fighting. He added:

"You cannot tell me he wasn't- he looked at me, right there just a second ago. He looked at me like he wanted to fight. You're telling me you wanna fight now but you couldn't fight a second ago?"

Check out Bryan Battle's thoughts on Ange Loosa (0:21):

Whether the pair will cross swords again in the future remains unknown. However, given how high emotions are currently running between both fighters, a feud may arise that could lead them both to want to settle the score.

No-contest interrupts Bryan Battle's rise to welterweight

Bryan Battle bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov, who submitted Kevin Lee into retirement, with a two-fight win streak. His bout with Ange Loosa was his chance to get closer to the top 15.

Check out Bryan Battle's previous win:

Unfortunately, the no-contest has robbed him of the opportunity a possible third consecutive win could have afforded him. Where he goes from here is anyone's guess.